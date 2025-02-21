Henry Cejudo reveals career-best UFC opponent isn't Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Henry Cejudo's fought the best in the world, before and after his retirement.
Following competitive losses to Sterling and current champ Dvalishvili since his return, former two-division champion Cejudo faces off with #8 contender Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle, looking to show he can still compete at the highest level at 38 years old.
The last time Cejudo lost two in a row, he entered his prime and went on a 6-fight tear over marquee names in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.
Dana White drops massive Ilia Topuria news, title fight announcements for UFC 314 & 315
Cejudo Names His Greatest Challenge
Looking back on what once was, Cejudo says Merab Dvalishvili was the best opponent he's ever fought.
Dvalishvili picked up and carried the Olympic Gold Medalist across the cage before taking him down in their fight at UFC 298. "The Machine" won by unanimous decision after losing the first round.
"Because of how Merab did me," Cejudo said of Dvalishvili at UFC Seattle media day. "He's beating all the old and the new generation. I think for me right now, I'd probably put him up top. From Aldo to Yan, to Umar, myself. I mean, you gotta respect that."
"They're not title defenses, but he was able to kind of take a back seat for his brother," Cejudo said of Dvalishvili not wanting to fight his friend Aljamain Sterling whenever he was champion. "I think that says a lot about their relationship and the fact he's taken out all comers."
Merab Dvalishvili might not have a record 11 title defenses to his name like Demetrious Johnson,but he is one win away from tying "Mighty Mouse's" longest UFC win streak at 13.
Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez
Dvalishvili won the UFC bantamweight title from Sean O'Malley in September, already defending it once against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 last month. The Georgian hasn't lost in almost seven years, his resume absolutely stacked at age 34.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-champion Miesha Tate gets opportunity to climb rankings at UFC Fight Night in May
• UFC Fight Night Seattle full card predictions for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
• Islam Makhachev’s coach takes clear stance on potential Ilia Topuria fight
• (Exclusive) David Kozma discusses OKTAGON 67 co-main event against Robert Pukač
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.