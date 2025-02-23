Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
UFC CEO Dana White seemed enthused when discussing Islam Makhachev's next fight following UFC Seattle Saturday night.
Who is Islam Makhachev Fighting Next?
Fresh off a win against Renato Moicano last month, speculation began to loom regarding Makhachev's next steps, including pursuing a fight with Ilia Topuria, who vacated his UFC Featherweight Championship last Wednesday.
White was asked to follow-up regarding Topuria's next fight, which was not officially announced during the string of fight bookings revealed in the midst of his featherweight title relinquishment.
Without going into much detail, White dropped an inkling that the fight between Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) and Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) may not happen after all. Even if it ends up being the opposite, White's answer gave no further clarification.
"No, he did that,” White said of Topuria's decision to step aside. "He said, ‘I’ve done everything I can do here, I’m ready to move up’ and he vacated it. He said, ‘I shouldn’t be holding up anybody’s opportunities.’ I respect when guys do that."
White's "respect" further vindicates fellow contender Diego Lopes's recent comments suggesting the promotion's decision to nix the "champ-champ" idea. Still, White appeared to double down by neither confirming nor denying Lopes' words.
"There’s still other possibilities,” White said regarding what's next for Topuria. “A lot of s*** going on right now."
White added he isn't barring fighters from defending both belts. They have to be able to do so – and do so consistently.
“Unless you think you can defend your title,” White said. “Listen, if there’s a guy that thinks he can do it and wants to defend both belts and has accomplished all these great things, I would have no problem with it. You’re going to be busy [as a champion]."
White clarified further there are instances based on who the champions are at the time where the "rule" is bent, which directly differs from info provided by Lopes (26-6, 5-1 UFC), who fights former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-3 UFC) for the vacant title at UFC 314 in Miami.
“They were very clear to us that they said that they are no longer giving [the] chance to jump from one weight class to another,” Lopes told ESPN. “If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. That’s what UFC has said to all champions who are planning to move up a weight class. They will no longer have the status of double champion simultaneously.
In whatever case, the division is going to move on without Topuria. Regardless of opinion, the transition period between the immediate future of 145 and 145 pounds is a storyline to watch as the year progresses.
