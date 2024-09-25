MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier Sends a Chilling Warning to UFC Rival

Dustin Poirier issues a cold response to Dan Hooker after 'The Hangman' called for a rematch.

Despite a title fight defeat at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier still appears to hold all the cards in terms of what he'd like to do next in his career.

Even though a fourth title fight is likely out of the picture, Poirier has his pick of the crop at lightweight as fighters vie for their chance to steal 'The Diamond's' shine. The latest of which was one of Poirier's old rivals, who gave him one of the most challenging fights of his career, Dan Hooker.

Poirier vs. Hooker
Hooker vs. Poirier would be shortlisted for one of the greatest fights of all time had it been in front of a crowd. 'The Hangman' brought his A-Game and dragged Poirier into deep waters, where Poirier pulled ahead using his veteran skills. Round one of their fight is one of the best in UFC history, and you can watch it without commentary, courtesy of UFC on YouTube (below).

Poirier's Cold Rebuttal to Hooker's Rematch Demands

Now riding a three-fight winning streak at lightweight, No. 5 ranked Hooker is looking for revenge. Poirier's recent "trilogy" comment hinting at a third fight with Justin Gaethje spurred the Aussie to demand a "rematch" via X.

Poirier's response couldn't have been colder, warning Hooker, "You really don't want that."

The fans certainly would like that, however, and it might be the perfect time to make the rematch.

Published
Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

