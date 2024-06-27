EA Sports UFC 5 Pays Homage to 8 Hall Of Famers & More Legends in ‘Ultimate Edition'
EA Sports UFC 5 continues to kick it old school during this year's International Fight Week.
UFC 303 is right around the corner with headliners Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka topping off the pay-per-view event with the light heavyweight title on the line, this Saturday. However, that's not all that is happening with a stacked schedule for fight fans in Las Vegas, Nevada, including the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday.
This year's inductees include Wanderlei Silva, Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jedrzejcyzk, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, as well as Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva for their iconic five-round fight at UFC 117. Before entering the coveted UFC Hall of Fame, these fighters were honored with "Alter Egos" - new character models in UFC 5 based on some of their best performances inside the Octagon.
The UFC 5 video game also paid tribute to past hall of famers such as Bas Rutten, Jens Pulver and the late Kevin Randleman. Check out the full line-up below along with what event got the fighters their "Alter Egos" in the first place.
- Bas Rutten (UFC 20) - defeated Kevin Randleman
- Kevin Randleman (UFC 23) - defeated Pete Williams
- Jens Pulver (UFC 35) - defeated BJ Penn
- Shogun Rua (UFC 113) - defeated Lyoto Machida
- Anderson Silva (UFC 117) - defeated Chael Sonnen
- Chael Sonnen (UFC 117) - lost to Anderson Silva in 2010 'Fight of the Year'
- Frankie Edgar (UFC 136) - defeated Gray Maynard
- Wanderlei Silva (UFC 139) - defeated Cung Le
- Joanna Jędrzejczyk (UFC 211) - defeated Jessica Andrade
Joining these fighters in their heyday are some of combat sports' biggest names in Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko. While those select stars never stepped foot inside the Octagon, they're all be available to play in UFC 5's Ultimate Edition.
UFC 5 Ultimate Edition features the following content and is available to buy here.
- UFC 5 Base Game
- Mike Tyson
- Muhammad Ali
- Fedor Emelianenko
- Legends Fighter Bundle (Bas Rutten, Kevin Randleman, and Jens Pulver)
- Origins Alter Ego Bundle (Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko, and Leon Edwards)
- Pride FC Alter Ego Bundle (Alistair Overeem, Dan Henderson, Nick Diaz, Shogun Rua, and Wanderlei Silva)
- Prime Alter Ego Bundle (Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Cody Garbrandt, and Eddie Alvarez)
- Origins Vanity Items Bundle
