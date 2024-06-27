UFC News: Conor McGregor Surprises Fans as Target in New "Hitman" DLC
Following his high-profile role in this year’s Road House remake, UFC star Conor McGregor is set to flex his acting chops again as a character in the new DLC for Hitman: World of Assassination.
"The Notorious" Becomes "The Disruptor"
Aside from his presence in all 5 editions of the popular EA Sports UFC video game, McGregor previously dipped his toe into both the world of video games and acting when he made a brief appearance as Captain Bradley Fillion in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare back in 2016.
“The Notorious” is now set for a slightly-larger video game role when the former two-division champion appears in the new DLC for Hitman: World of Assassination as “The Disruptor”, an MMA fighter targeted for elimination by the game’s protagonist Agent 47.
McGregor’s post notes “I only see easy targets”, but players that download the new Hitman DLC will have the opportunity to assassinate “The Disruptor” in a variety of creative ways that have become a hallmark of the series and helped it gain massive popularity.
The former two-division UFC champion appears to be in high spirits as of late despite having to withdraw from his return fight at this Saturday's UFC 303, and last weekend he attended Bellator Champions Series: Dublin to corner Sinead Kavanagh in a losing effort against Arlen Blencowe.
News of McGregor’s new video game role will do little to sate the appetites of fans that are eager for his return matchup with Michael Chandler to be rebooked, but perhaps those same fans might be tempted to download the latest Hitman DLC and take out some of their frustrations on “The Disruptor”.
