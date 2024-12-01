UFC Legend Claims "Conversations Have Already Started" for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping agrees with MMA fans: seeing Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title is on next year's bucket list.
Bisping Teases Plans For Jones vs. Aspinall
In a recently uploaded YouTube video, Bisping peeled back the curtain on the UFC's potential plans moving forward.
Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Injury Kept Him From January UFC Fight
Jones vs. Aspinall is near the top of the priority list, and it could happen as soon as International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV. Based on the UFC's current scheduling format and given its partnership with the WWE under the TKO umbrella, the latest the fight could happen is Saturday, June 28, 2025.
At press time, the date has not been confirmed, nor teased by anyone close to the situation.
“Apparently, now, conversations have already started [for the Jones vs Aspinall fight]. My guess would be that fight goes down [during] International Fight Week, 2025 [in] Las Vegas, Nevada," Bisping said.
Bisping's remarks make sense, especially considering the UFC's track record with summer fights in 'Sin City'. UFC 162, UFC 189, UFC 200, UFC 226, UFC 239, and UFC 303 are recent examples of events that fit the description.
UFC CEO Dana White was quick to give credit where credit was due after Jones' blockbuster TKO-win against Stipe Miocic last month, immediately hyping up the Jones-Aspinall clash and its historical significance in heavyweight history.
"It would be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history, by a long shot," White said after UFC 309. "It's going to be the biggest heavyweight fight ever. And it'll probably be the biggest fight we've ever done."
Francis Ngannou Twists Jon Jones’ Words in MMA Super Fight Tease
Jones finally defended the heavyweight title with the victory, marking a successful return since tearing his pectoral muscle in camp a year prior ahead of his original date with Miocic.
Jones has yet to lose in the Octagon, minus a disqualification for a now-legal 12-to-6 elbow strike in 2009.
