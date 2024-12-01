MMA Knockout

UFC Legend Claims "Conversations Have Already Started" for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping provided an update regarding Jon Jones' next title defense, and it's promising.

Zain Bando

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping agrees with MMA fans: seeing Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title is on next year's bucket list.

Bisping Teases Plans For Jones vs. Aspinall

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, Bisping peeled back the curtain on the UFC's potential plans moving forward.

Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Injury Kept Him From January UFC Fight

Jones vs. Aspinall is near the top of the priority list, and it could happen as soon as International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV. Based on the UFC's current scheduling format and given its partnership with the WWE under the TKO umbrella, the latest the fight could happen is Saturday, June 28, 2025.

At press time, the date has not been confirmed, nor teased by anyone close to the situation.

UFC Legend Claims "Conversations Have Already Started" for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Apparently, now, conversations have already started [for the Jones vs Aspinall fight]. My guess would be that fight goes down [during] International Fight Week, 2025 [in] Las Vegas, Nevada," Bisping said.

Bisping's remarks make sense, especially considering the UFC's track record with summer fights in 'Sin City'. UFC 162, UFC 189, UFC 200, UFC 226, UFC 239, and UFC 303 are recent examples of events that fit the description.

UFC CEO Dana White was quick to give credit where credit was due after Jones' blockbuster TKO-win against Stipe Miocic last month, immediately hyping up the Jones-Aspinall clash and its historical significance in heavyweight history.

UFC Legend Claims "Conversations Have Already Started" for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"It would be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history, by a long shot," White said after UFC 309. "It's going to be the biggest heavyweight fight ever. And it'll probably be the biggest fight we've ever done."

Francis Ngannou Twists Jon Jones’ Words in MMA Super Fight Tease

Jones finally defended the heavyweight title with the victory, marking a successful return since tearing his pectoral muscle in camp a year prior ahead of his original date with Miocic.

Jones has yet to lose in the Octagon, minus a disqualification for a now-legal 12-to-6 elbow strike in 2009.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News