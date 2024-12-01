MMA Knockout

PFL CEO Open to Mega Fight Between UFC Champ Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou

Is a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight possible?

The PFL appears to have major plans in store for next year, including seeing PFL Super Fight champion Francis Ngannou finally fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

PFL CEO Peter Murray Proposes Ngannou vs. Jones

If both sides can mutually agree on a deal, it can be made. However, PFL CEO Pete Murray said in a recent interview with TalkSport MMA that the promotion wants to make the fight a reality.

"Yeah, I mean, we’re supportive of it," Murray said. "I mean, the fighters want the fight. Jon Jones wants the fight, Francis wants the fight, we want the fight, our partners here in Saudi want the fight. And so, you know, it comes down to, does the UFC want to step up to it or not? Period.”

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou exchange punches during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. / (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Contrary to Murray's remarks, UFC CEO Dana White said after UFC 308 that Ngannou left the promotion on bad terms. White frankly didn't care that Ngannou left the UFC as its reigning heavyweight champion, or that he had superstar potential upon winning the title.

“Someday, I’ll tell you the story. I was all about Francis in the beginning and then I found out who Francis was,” White said. “I told the two guys who asked me not to cut Francis when somebody shows you who they are, believe them. Believe me, I have no sleepless nights over Francis leaving."

White added that it was less about business and more about how Ngannou conducted himself in various interactions between the two.

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Francis Ngannou leaves the octagon after the win against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I didn’t like Francis as a person. It wasn’t a guy I wanted to do business with," White said. "My boys were telling me he’s misunderstood. I told them when somebody shows you who they are, believe them. It wasn’t about him becoming heavyweight champion of the world. Francis isn’t a good guy. He plays the good guy. ‘I don’t understand the language’ so he seems like he’s a nice guy. He’s not, and he’s just not a guy I wanted to be in business with, period. End of story. Whether he became the champion or not.”

Ngannou's UFC title reign was short-lived, as he was sidelined due to injury following a decision-win against Ciryl Gane in January 2022.


