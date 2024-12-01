MMA Knockout

Veteran Fighter Jarringly Asserts the UFC "Doesn't Need" Conor McGregor

Former TUF competitor and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub gave a harsh reality update regarding former champion Conor McGregor.

Zain Bando

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Former two-division UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was back in the news recently for the wrong reasons.

McGregor is being held liable for a 2018 sexual assault against Nikita Hand, which requires him to pay $250,000 to the victim and will, in turn, keep him out of MMA for an extended period.

McGregor's last Octagon appearance came in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in the main event of UFC 264 in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. An extended hiatus has left the MMA community immensely concerned about his well-being, legacy, and fighting future.

According to one former UFC heavyweight, comedian-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub, the promotion must be tired of McGregor's antics. He added the promotion may have to take a permanent stance against McGregor, which could mean cutting ties with him altogether.

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The UFC doesn't need him, they don't need him, he would be great and I'm sure they're willing to do business with him. I know Conor has made a lot of bad decisions and this is one of them," Schaub said.

No public statement has been provided by the UFC or BKFC, which McGregor has a partial ownership stake in. However, murals of the once-famed champion have been removed in Ireland, as has any mention of his involvement in his once-prominent whiskey brand, "Proper No.12".

It is unclear whether McGregor is going to fight again. He was scheduled to return to the Octagon in June, opposite TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler. Weeks before the fight, McGregor suffered a broken toe injury, postponing the fight.

March 8, 2024; Austin TX; Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. / [NETWORK PROPERTY]-USA TODAY NETWORK

Chandler opted not to wait for McGregor, instead rematching Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Chandler lost the fight, but is still pushing to settle the score with the Irishman if and when the fight is rebooked.

For now, only time will tell. McGregor has more significant priorities before fighting makes it to the top of the list.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

