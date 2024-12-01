Veteran Fighter Jarringly Asserts the UFC "Doesn't Need" Conor McGregor
Former two-division UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was back in the news recently for the wrong reasons.
Brendan Schaub Claims UFC "Doesn't Need" McGregor
McGregor is being held liable for a 2018 sexual assault against Nikita Hand, which requires him to pay $250,000 to the victim and will, in turn, keep him out of MMA for an extended period.
McGregor's last Octagon appearance came in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in the main event of UFC 264 in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. An extended hiatus has left the MMA community immensely concerned about his well-being, legacy, and fighting future.
According to one former UFC heavyweight, comedian-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub, the promotion must be tired of McGregor's antics. He added the promotion may have to take a permanent stance against McGregor, which could mean cutting ties with him altogether.
"The UFC doesn't need him, they don't need him, he would be great and I'm sure they're willing to do business with him. I know Conor has made a lot of bad decisions and this is one of them," Schaub said.
No public statement has been provided by the UFC or BKFC, which McGregor has a partial ownership stake in. However, murals of the once-famed champion have been removed in Ireland, as has any mention of his involvement in his once-prominent whiskey brand, "Proper No.12".
It is unclear whether McGregor is going to fight again. He was scheduled to return to the Octagon in June, opposite TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler. Weeks before the fight, McGregor suffered a broken toe injury, postponing the fight.
Chandler opted not to wait for McGregor, instead rematching Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Chandler lost the fight, but is still pushing to settle the score with the Irishman if and when the fight is rebooked.
For now, only time will tell. McGregor has more significant priorities before fighting makes it to the top of the list.
