Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of Broken Jaw from Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V
Jeremy Stephens wasn't lying when he said he was the hardest-hitting featherweight in the world.
The UFC veteran moved up to 165lbs for a bareknuckle brawl with Eddie Alvarez, sparking the former UFC Lightweight Champion at Knuckle Mania V in his backyard of Philadelphia.
Alvarez had successful moments early on, but it was Stephens who ultimately prevailed, his power proving to be too much for the 41-year-old in the third round.
BKFC’s Bec Rawlings ‘Earned Respect’ at KnuckleMania V: ‘I’m an OG at This S***'
Stephens knocked down Alvarez twice, and the second time around Alvarez struggled to return to his feet. He beat the referee's 10-count, though Alvarez's corner called a stop to the contest shortly after - Stephens getting his hand raised by TKO.
Alvarez Reflects On Loss, Cites Injury
Back-to-back losses for Alvarez, losing to Mike Perry in similar fashion in Dec. 2023, "The Underground King" says Stephens broke his jaw in his first post-fight statement.
"Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second... I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it . By the 3rd round the damage was too much," Alvarez wrote on Monday. "Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night. Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets. Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent..."
Fighting In Philly
Years removed from his prime, Alvarez wasn't able to perform to the best of his ability - still, he's grateful he got the opportunity to fight in front of his city (and to the tune of "Rocky Balboa"), something the Kensington-native hasn't done since 2010.
Conor McGregor calls out fighter face-to-face in ring after Bare Knuckle Fight
"Congrats to all the new Up and coming Philly stand outs @cody__fights @teamgarbarino @theanimalbkfc @hevweightbrady on their wins. You Men are the Future and made Philadelphia Proud, I’m soo Happy for our City and the future of our Combat Athletes."
"Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominate Area in the country for Combat Sports. @bareknucklefc is the fastest Growing and will be the Greatest Show on Earth.. Mark my words. Thank you Philadelphia for showing out..."
BKFC KnuckleMania V, starring Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens, shattered a Pennsylvania combat sports attendance record with 17,762 fans at the Wells Fargo Center,
More BKFC & MMA News
• Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre to face Alexander Volkanovski teammate at UFC 312
• UFC Saudi Arabia loses main card matchup to passport issues just before Fight Week
• Fighter claims Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch 'official' for UFC 314
• Israel Adesanya chooses between Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland at UFC 312
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.