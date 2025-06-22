MMA Knockout

Jon Jones' retirement sparks trend in UFC not seen in 21 years

Jon Jones is officially retired from MMA, with his retirement announced by Dana White during the UFC Baku post-event press conference on Saturday.

While his departure from the sport was marred by accusations of ducking and a prolonged period of inactivity, Jones' retirement marks more than just the end of a long, decorated, and controversial career.

It brings with it a trend among UFC champions that hasn't been seen in the promotion for 21 years.

With Jones gone, UFC has no American men's champs

With Jones leaving behind his heavyweight title, it marks the first time since 2004 that the UFC hasn't had at least one men's champion from the USA. Information courtesy of Jay Pettry on X.

The current crop of champions is about as diverse as it gets:

  • Flyweight - Alexandre Pantoja; Brazil
  • Bantamweight - Merab Dvalishvili; Georgia
  • Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski; Australia
  • Lightweight - Islam Makhachev; Dagestan*
  • Welterweight - Jack Della Maddalena; Australia
  • Middleweight - Dricus du Plessis; South Africa
  • Light Heavyweight - Magomed Ankalaev; Russia
  • Heavyweight - Tom Aspinall; United Kingdom

*Note: Islam Makhachev's lightweight title won't be vacated until Topuria vs. Oliveira commences at UFC 317

There is hope for the USA, as several American fighters are close to title fights.

Brandon Royval fights in a title eliminator at UFC 317, Cory Sandhagen should be fighting Merab Dvalishvili next, Sean Brady is next in line after Makhachev at welterweight, and Curtis Blaydes is one good win away from a trilogy with Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

