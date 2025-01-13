Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Announces Retirement - "It's Been a Blast"
Multiple-time Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury has unexpectedly announced his retirement from the sport.
Fury Throws Shade In Surprise Retirement Announcement
One of the most successful fighters and biggest personalities that boxing has seen in recent memory, Fury entered the ring in December for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and dropped a unanimous decision that gave the 36-year-old the first back-to-back losses of his career.
“The Gypsy King” still had some big fights available to him even after suffering consecutive losses to the undefeated Usyk, but in a “short and sweet” announcement Fury revealed that he’ll be retiring from boxing altogether.
“Hi everybody, I’m gonna make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of this, and I’m gonna end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”
Fury’s reference to infamous English highwayman Dick Turpin seems to be a shot at the result of the Usyk rematch, with the 36-year-old claiming he was “robbed” by the judges in the immediate aftermath of the fight.
This isn’t the first time that Fury has said he was retiring from boxing, and Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn noted that the move may be an attempt to generate a bigger payday for what he called “the biggest fight in boxing” against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.
"Disappointing obviously for British fight fans, because we've got a chance to make the biggest fight in boxing. But if that is the last we see of him, he's had a great career. I doubt it. But it's always best to come into retirement to make sure someone pays you to come out of retirement. But if that's his lot, much respect to him and I wish him all the best."
If this is in fact the end of Tyson’s career, “The Gypsy King” retires with an impressive 32-2-1 record that includes an undefeated run from his pro debut in 2008 up to the first Usyk fight last May, and the multiple-time heavyweight titleholder holds notable wins over major stars such as Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder (twice), and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.
