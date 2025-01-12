MMA Knockout

Ex-Champ Leon Edwards Reportedly Set to Headline UFC London Against Surging Prospect

Leon Edwards is reportedly targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event later this spring.

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards appears to be returning to the Octagon relatively soon.

Edwards Reportedly Faces Jack Della Maddalena In London

According to Australian MMA journalist "Benny P", Edwards' comeback after losing his belt to Belal Muhammad last July will see him fight Jack Della Maddalena at a UFC Fight Night in London, England on March 22.

"Per my sources Jack Della Maddalena vs. Leon Edwards is now signed for a 5-round main event at UFC London on the 22nd of March," he tweeted Saturday night during UFC Vegas 101. [This fight was] first reported by Myself on my YouTube channel."

At press time, MMA Orbit's Logan Offord has confirmed the news internally, but the fight has not been confirmed by the UFC yet.

Nevertheless, it's a tough fight for Edwards considering that "Rocky" had not tasted defeat in nearly a decade prior to the Muhammad loss.

Leon Edwards fights Belal Muhammad during UFC 304. / (REUTERS/John Sibley)

He enjoyed a stellar title run that included wins against Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (x2), arguably the division's two best as the then-undisputed and former interim champions.

Edwards was frustrated by his title loss, as it took place early Sunday morning in England, bleeding into the early morning stateside as well.

"My body just felt tired from Round 1," Edwards said. "All week, I’ve been feeling just tired from the timing. But congrats to Belal. He got the job done and we’ll get it back again.”

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Della Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC and has won 17 of 19 fights throughout his career thus far. His last win came against former title challenger Gilbert Burns, and prior to that he earned a split decision against Kevin Holland in arguably the two biggest victories of his career to date.

With the division in limbo given that Muhammad is recovering from a bone infection, this fight could easily determine the next title challenger. Joaquin Buckley is also lingering, having finished Covington at UFC Tampa last month.

