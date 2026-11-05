Ex-Title Challenger Confirms UFC 334 Retirement Plans After Nearly 15-Year UFC Run

A two-time title challenger will officially close out his fighting career at UFC 334 after nearly 15 years with the UFC.

Scheduled as the UFC’s yearly November show at Madison Square Garden, UFC 334 features two title fights at the top of the bill and will see Ciryl Gane formally kick off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion when he meets undefeated challenger Josh Hokit in the night’s main event.

In a fight that many hardcore MMA fans consider even more significant than the UFC 334 headliner, the co-main event features the return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes to take on reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

UFC 334 Includes Retirement Fight for Ex-Title Challenger Stephen Thompson

UFC 334 currently has 12 fights scheduled just over a week out from the event, as the card unfortunately took several hits that included the loss of an intriguing bantamweight matchup between Adrian Yanez and Juan Diaz.

Adrian Yanez (blue gloves) reacts after a bantamweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undercard for the event still features major names such UFC record holder Jim Miller, and this week James Lynch confirmed that former welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will be retiring at UFC 334 after facing Charles Radtke in the night’s featured prelim.

Stephen Thompson Challenged for UFC Gold in Back-to-Back Fights

After making the move from kickboxing to MMA in 2010, Thompson put together a 5-0 record that earned him an invitation to the UFC and debuted at UFC 142 nearly two years to the day of his MMA debut.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | USA TODAY Sports

“Wonderboy” made a statement in his first UFC fight when he knocked out Dan Stittgen with a head kick in the first round and earned himself a “Knockout of the Night” bonus.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) reacts after fighting Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | USA TODAY Sports

After suffering his first MMA loss at the hands of Matt Brown later that year, Thompson put together a seven-fight win streak that earned him a welterweight title shot at UFC 205, which was headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Tyron Woodley (red gloves) and Stephen Thompson (blue gloves) fight during their welterweight championship bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw in a co-main event bout that also took home “Fight of the Night” honors, and their immediate rematch the following year saw Woodley narrowly defend his welterweight belt via majority decision.

"Wonderboy" Enters UFC 334 on Three-Fight Losing Streak

Since his two title fights with Woodley, Thompson has gone 4-7 overall and currently finds himself on a three-fight skid that began with a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296 in 2023.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Stephen Thompson (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 43-year-old did earn post-fight bonuses for three out of the four victories during his post-Woodley run, and many fans thought that he should have gotten his hand raised in his most recent outing against Gabriel Bonfim in July of last year.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Gabriel Bonfim (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Wonderboy” will have the chance to snap his current skid and close out his MMA career on a high note at UFC 334 when he meets Radtke, who has only been with the UFC since 2023 and boasts a 5-2 record with the promotion that includes back-to-back victories in his last two fights.