Former MMA Double-Champ Teases Next Fight Less Than a Month After UFC Debut

One of the biggest names in MMA apparently wants to stay active now that he’s finally joined the UFC.

Fans have come to expect that most UFC cards each week will feature at least one (or oftentimes more) fighters making their promotional debuts, especially given that this year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series wrapped up earlier this month.

Although DWCS has become the primary pipeline to the UFC and saw nearly 50 new fighters earn UFC contracts this year, the UFC will occasionally still make a big free agent splash by bringing in already-established names that likely demand more lucrative deals.

UFC 332 Featured Highly-Anticipated Debut of MMA Star Roberto Soldic

One of the more significant free agent signings in recent memory was Roberto Soldic, who finally inked a deal with the UFC earlier this year and made his promotional debut at UFC 332.

Roberto Soldic (red gloves) fights Khaos Williams (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competing on the event's main card, Soldic took a unanimous decision over Khaos Williams in a fight where he was able to show the full breadth of his MMA skillset, even if he failed to score the kind of violent knockout that fans have come to expect from the Croatian.

Roberto Soldic Teases Next UFC Fight Weeks After Successful Debut

Less than a month removed from his debut against Williams, Soldic teased on Instagram that he already has a date lined up for his next UFC fight.

A recent Instagram story from Roberto Soldic. | (Instagram)

“We have a date. Time to go to work.”

“Robocop” presumably won’t be fighting on any of the UFC’s three November events but could potentially compete in December at UFC Abu Dhabi or UFC 335, and there are also already several confirmed cards for the early part of the UFC calendar in 2027.

KSW Career Saw Robert Soldic Fight Dricus du Plessis Twice

After compiling a 12-2 record that saw him secure nearly all of his wins via knockout, Soldic joined top Polish promotion KSW in 2017 and was immediately booked into a welterweight title fight.

Facing defending champion Borys Mańkowski at KSW 41, Soldic defeated Mańkowski via corner stoppage after the third round to secure both the KSW welterweight belt and his seventh-straight win via knockout.

Roberto Soldic (red gloves) fights Khaos Williams (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soldic was upset by future UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense the following year, but the two men met in an immediate rematch at KSW 45 and “Robocop” handed du Plessis what would stand as last loss until the South African relinquished the UFC middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev last year.

Dricus Du Plessis (red gloves) celebrates defeating Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old went unbeaten for the remainder of his KSW run and defended his welterweight title twice before also claiming the middleweight belt from Mamed Khalidov in 2021, which was his last KSW fight before signing on with ONE Championship.

Roberto Soldic during his time with ONE Championship. | (ONE Championship)

Soldic’s lackluster ONE Championship run unfortunately saw the Croatian go 1-1 with an additional No Contest over several years with the promotion, but Soldic seems eager to keep a far more active schedule now that he’s joined the UFC.