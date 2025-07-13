Rising contender wins controversial decision over fan favorite at UFC Nashville
Former title challenger Stephen Thompson entered the cage looking to snap a two-fight skid when he met Gabriel Bonfim in the UFC Nashville co-main event.
Taking place at the city's Bridgestone Arena, UFC Nashville featured a headlining heavyweight matchup between the promotion's all-time knockout leader Derrick Lewis and undefeated contender Tallison Teixeira.
The event also saw Thompson return to action as the oldest active fighter on the UFC roster to meet Bonfim, who entered the night riding the momentum of back-to-back wins.
Gabriel Bonfim Narrowly Bests "Wonderboy"
Thompson and Bonfim followed an action-packed main card for UFC Nashville, which saw three-straight bouts end via finish before Steve Garcia extended his winning run to six fights with a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar.
READ MORE: UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira free live stream results & highlights
The two welterweights settled for trading kicks during the opening minute, and it was Bonfim's leg kicks that were the most significant factor in the fight until the Brazilian suddenly exploded forward to hunt for a takedown.
"Wonderboy" briefly defended but was eventually forced to give up his back to Bonfim, but after fighting off a rear naked choke attempt Thompson was able to scramble away and work back to his feet.
The Nashville crowd broke out into a "Wonderboy" chant shortly before Bonfim attempted another takedown in the second round. Further efforts from the Brazilian to bring things to the mat also came up short, and although Thompson's shin was opened up by a checked kick he also appeared to rock Bonfim badly just before the bell.
READ MORE: MMA pioneer retires after final fight at UFC Nashville
Bonfim once again struggled to find any real success with his takedowns in the final round but stuck to the American along the fence during the final two minutes, and the 27-year-old's efforts were enough to get the nod from two out of the three judges and take a split decision for his third-straight victory.
More MMA Knockout News
• Surging UFC fighter puts win streak on the line with dangerous Paris matchup
• 3 possible opponents for UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall
• 19-year-old UFC fighter set to make history with September debut
• Ex-champion's return fight reportedly targeted for Noche UFC 3
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.