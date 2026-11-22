Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka took to social media following his TKO main event loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar.

Unlike Aleksandre Topuria's fallout, Prochazka kept his reaction to his loss brief, as he placed the full blame on himself. It was Prochazka's sixth KO/TKO loss, his fourth in the UFC. Meanwhile, Stirling has won four of his seven UFC fights by KO/TKO, improving to 12-0 overall. Stirling handed Prochazka his second-straight loss and his third in his last five outings.

“Back in the hotel, a few stitches,” Prochazka said on Instagram. “One more time, congrats to my opponent, really nice catch. I felt sharp, felt prepared, felt strong, but maybe too much tactic, and not too much pressure, but I will make a post about that, watch the fight one more time, and I will be back and work because… yeah, I feel that, yes, there is a lot of work. There is a lot of work and it can be much better."

Prochazka vowed that the rest of his UFC career, no matter how much longer it lasts, will look different moving forward, he said.

Jiri Prochazka Accepts Blame After UFC Qatar

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No more like this," Prochazka said. "No more like this. No more like this. I will do everything. Believe me. Believe me. Thank you for your support. Let’s get back to work. Smile and let’s get back to work. Thank you for your support, love you all, stay strong.”

Despite briefly holding the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, Prochazka has lost three title fights in his last seven fights (two against Alex Pereira) since Nov. 2023. His other title fight saw him drop a TKO to Carlos Ulberg, which continues his ongoing struggles against the top tier of the light heavyweight division.

Prochazka had awfully similar remarks after his loss to Ulberg, too, which saw no notable adjustments from that fight to Stirling.

"I felt like [showing] mercy, in that fight I felt so sorry for him," Prochazka said of Ulberg. "This is one of the biggest lessons in my life. That fight was won. I had it. It was in my hand and I just let him because I saw his injury and f***."

What's Next for Jiri Prochazka?

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what's next for Prochazka, as he entered the fight No. 3 in last week's UFC light heavyweight rankings, trailing only Magomed Ankalaev and ex-UFC champ Alex Pereira, despite Pereira's recent move to heavyweight.

For now, only time will tell.