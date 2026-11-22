Former UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria has shared a lengthy statement following his brother Alexandre’s first UFC loss.

Taking place at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, the second-ever edition of UFC Qatar was headlined by a huge light heavyweight contest between the division’s former champion Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling.

Coming off a knockout-win over another former UFC titleholder in Jan Błachowicz, Stirling firmly threw himself into the championship mix at 205 lbs. when he also knocked Procházka out with just two seconds to go in the second round.

UFC Qatar Featured Former Champions and Title Challengers

In a refreshing change from many of the UFC Fight Night events this year, UFC Qatar actually featured a number of other high-profile names competing outside of the card’s main event.

Navajo Stirling celebrates his win over Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelim portion of the card also included a number of intriguing bouts, including a featured prelim fight that saw Aleksandre Topuria make his third UFC appearance against Santiago Luna.

Aleksandre Topuria Suffered Upset-Loss at UFC Qatar

Nearly a 3-1 favorite on some sportsbooks coming into the matchup, Topuria carried the momentum of five-straight wins that included a pair of unanimous decision victories last year after he joined the UFC.

The 22-year-old Luna also began his own UFC run with back-to-back victories before falling to Bryce Mitchell in June his first career loss, but “Borderboy” rebounded at UFC Qatar by taking a split decision over Topuria.

Santiago Luna (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Quang Le (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his brother came out on the wrong end of the biggest betting upset at UFC Qatar, Ilia Topuria took to social media to praise his brother and reflect on the difficult year they both had.

The loss to Luna marked the first setback of Aleksandre’s MMA career since being knocked out in his third professional fight in 2015, after which the 30-year-old didn’t return to action until 2021 to kick off what eventually turned into a five-fight win streak.

Ilia Topuria Slated for Massive UFC Return in 2027

As would be expected given his considerable stardom, Ilia’s presence at UFC Qatar to support his brother has only served to intensify discussions around his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After he won a second UFC title and brought his MMA record to 17-0 with a knockout of Charles Oliveira in June of last year, Topuria was tabbed to defend his new lightweight belt in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 opposite Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) fights Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“El Matador” was heavily-favored to add another victory to his perfect record at The White House, but Gaethje ended up putting on a career-defining performance before Aleksandre elected to stop the fight after the fourth round and save his brother from further harm.