Ex-UFC Champ Predicts Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Title Fight
A familiar face at featherweight has got his eyes on the UFC 308 main event.
We're talking about none other than former interim champion Yair Rodriguez, who was in the title picture just two years ago against Alexander Volkanovski.
Falling short against "The Great" and in a potential title eliminator that followed against Brian Ortega, the Mexican will watch his former foe Max Holloway take on the new champion Ilia Topuria this weekend.
Rodriguez gave Holloway one of the toughest fights of his 33-fight career back in 2021 with a back-and-forth war on the feet that earned both men Fight of the Night honors and a $50K bonus to go along with it. Ultimately, it was Holloway's night, getting his hand raised by unanimous decision.
"Max Holloway Has More Tools" Than Powerful Topuria, Says Rodriguez
Going five rounds with "Blessed" back then but yet to enter the cage with his Spanish rival Topuria, Rodriguez is confident enough to lock in a prediction for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest featherweight title fights of all time at UFC 308.
“It’s going to be an interesting match,” Rodriguez said of Topuria vs. Holloway in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun. "Max Holloway has more tools, and he’s a super smart fighter. Also, Topuria is like a real power puncher."
Topuria is known for his grappling, coming from a Greco-Roman wrestling background, but the champ's hands aren't so bad either, as he outboxed Josh Emmett for five rounds last year and knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, taking the featherweight throne by force.
Rodriguez's Official Prediction
Though, Holloway has twice the feats on the feet and a couple thousand more strikes than the younger Topuria in the UFC, with Rodriguez backing Holloway to become the first fighter to beat the seemingly-unbeatable Topuria.
"I just think if Max Holloway is smart enough to keep his distance, he can take the fight. My prediction is Max Holloway.”
Max Holloway's chin has stood the test of time, never having been knocked out or *officially* knocked down in the UFC despite a visible drop against Justin Gaethje in his last fight at UFC 300. We'll see if his legendary ability to take a punch stays intact against the heavy-handed Ilia Topuria.
Hoping to fight his way back to the very top of the division is the 32-year-old Yair Rodriguez, with a February date in mind for the return of "El Pantera" - potentially in Mexico City.
