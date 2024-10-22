Khamzat Chimaev Would Return to Welterweight Division Under One Condition
Khamzat Chimaev says he would return to the UFC welterweight division on one condition.
Chimaev is seemingly one big win away from a middleweight title opportunity. He will go one-on-one with former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. The fight will take place on the UFC 308 card in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.
Despite being close to UFC gold at 185 pounds, Chimaev says there is one way he can make a return to 170 pounds.
Khamzat Chimaev Reveals What Would Convince Him to Return to Welterweight
During a recent chat with longtime MMA journalist Kevin Iole, Khamzat Chimaev revealed the condition that would have to be met for him to return to welterweight.
"I've beat everyone [at welterweight] so just give me the title, and I'll go down there," Chimaev said.
For now, Chimaev must focus on the task at hand. Robert Whittaker has only lost at middleweight to Israel Adesanya and the current titleholder Dricus du Plessis. If Chimaev can add his name to the list, then he may secure a shot at the winner of a likely rematch between du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
Keep it locked on MMA Knockout on SI for coverage of the UFC 308 card. It's an afternoon show for those in the United States.
