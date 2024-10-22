UFC 308 by the Numbers: Best Fighters & Finishers
As far as events go, UFC 308 is incredibly stacked.
26 fighters throw down in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26, headlined by a featherweight title clash between champion Ilia Topuria and challenger Max Holloway.
UFC 308's Undefeated Fighters
The average win rate of UFC 308 fighters is 84.93 percent.
UFC 308 brings with it six undefeated fighters. Topuria is 15-0 in the main event, followed by 13-0 Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main. There remain four more undefeated prospects on the undercard:
- Sharabutdin Magomedov; 14-0
- Lerone Murphy; 14-0
- Raffael Cerqueira; 11-0
- Farid Basharat; 12-0
Six fighters possess a win rate of 90 percent or higher: Magomed Ankalaev, Ibo Aslan, Myktybek Orolbai, Brunno Ferreira, Rinat Fakhretdinov, and Mateusz Rebecki. Rafael Dos Anjos has the lowest win rate on the card, at 66.67 percent. This is closely followed by Bruno Silva (67.65%) and Dan Ige (69.23%).
UFC 308 Finishers
The average finish rate of UFC 308 fighters is 73.25 percent.
Two fighters, Brunno Ferreira and Ibo Aslan, have 100 percent finish rates in a combined 25 professional victories. 46.15 percent of the UFC 308 roster have finished three-quarters or more of their professional victories. Dos Anjos and Lerone Murphy tie for the worst finish rates with 50 percent.
UFC 308 Blink and You'll Miss It Fighter
Fighters are ranked by their win rates and finishing prowess.
The No. 1 seed for UFC 308 is Raffael Cerqueira. He is undefeated in 11 fights, with a 90.91 percent finishing rate. It will also be Cerqueira's UFC debut, and his opponent Ibo Aslan is one of the two UFC 308 fighters with a 100 percent finish rate.
