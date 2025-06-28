MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC double champ reveals scenario to tease possible Jon Jones comeback

Barring what Tom Aspinall does next, one former champ likes the chances of "Bones" ending his retirement

Zain Bando

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates in front of president-elect Donald Trump after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates in front of president-elect Donald Trump after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes that recently retired Jon Jones is smartly playing the waiting game with the heavyweight division.

This past Saturday, the UFC revealed Jones' plans to retire, which left Cejudo skeptical about whether Jones would actually stick to those intentions. According to "Triple C," don't be surprised if "Bones" doubles down.

Henry Cejudo Drops Major Hint On Jon Jones' Slim Comeback Hopes

Henry Cejudo reveals what's next for Jon Jone
Feb 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) sits down after being poked in the eye by Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I don't think Tom Aspinall gets rid of him [Ciryl Gane] right away like he has with other people, and I think that'll be a big indication on if Jon Jones wants to come back and reclaim that belt once again," Cejudo said on his "Pound 4 Pound" podcast. "Just to get a feel of what Tom is all about now that they have a mutual competitor."

His fellow co-host, Kamaru Usman, was on a similar wavelength.

"Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane, let's make that happen," Usman said.

If Gane wins, both agree a Jones-Gane rematch is something Jones would entertain.

Jones went on a social media rampage over the last several days, essentially accusing the UFC of holding him hostage over his retirement since defeating Stipe Miocic last November at UFC 309.

"I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun," Jones wrote Friday afternoon. "No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig."

Jon Jones Continues To Interact With Fans Post-Retirement

Jones is no longer the UFC Heavyweight Champio
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones beat Gane to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion in March 2023 before undergoing a severe pectoral injury, sidelining him for over a year. Meanwhile, Aspinall became the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion before his elevation to undisputed status finally happened amid Jones' exit.

For now, a possible return for Jones seems like a pipe dream, but anything seems fair game in MMA these days.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News