Ex-UFC double champ reveals scenario to tease possible Jon Jones comeback

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes that recently retired Jon Jones is smartly playing the waiting game with the heavyweight division.
This past Saturday, the UFC revealed Jones' plans to retire, which left Cejudo skeptical about whether Jones would actually stick to those intentions. According to "Triple C," don't be surprised if "Bones" doubles down.
"I don't think Tom Aspinall gets rid of him [Ciryl Gane] right away like he has with other people, and I think that'll be a big indication on if Jon Jones wants to come back and reclaim that belt once again," Cejudo said on his "Pound 4 Pound" podcast. "Just to get a feel of what Tom is all about now that they have a mutual competitor."
His fellow co-host, Kamaru Usman, was on a similar wavelength.
"Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane, let's make that happen," Usman said.
If Gane wins, both agree a Jones-Gane rematch is something Jones would entertain.
Jones went on a social media rampage over the last several days, essentially accusing the UFC of holding him hostage over his retirement since defeating Stipe Miocic last November at UFC 309.
"I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun," Jones wrote Friday afternoon. "No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig."
Jon Jones Continues To Interact With Fans Post-Retirement
Jones beat Gane to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion in March 2023 before undergoing a severe pectoral injury, sidelining him for over a year. Meanwhile, Aspinall became the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion before his elevation to undisputed status finally happened amid Jones' exit.
For now, a possible return for Jones seems like a pipe dream, but anything seems fair game in MMA these days.
