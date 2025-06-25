MMA Knockout

UFC Paris reportedly adds two fan-friendly fights following main event news

Fight fans can start getting excited for the UFC's return to France.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

Just days after the card officially got its main event, UFC Paris has reportedly added a pair of incredible matchups.

The UFC returns to Paris, France for the fourth-straight year on September 6, and the event will be headlined by a pivotal middleweight clash between top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Whoever comes out on top in the UFC Paris main event could be in line to fight the winner of upcoming middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and with Imavov vs. Borralho already confirmed it looks like the card on September 6 is now starting to take shape.

Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the second round of their middleweight bout.
Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the second round of their middleweight bout. / Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson

First reported by Marcel Dorff, welterweight contender Rinat Fakhretdinov will make his first Octagon appearance of 2025 at UFC Paris opposite Andreas Gustafsson.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (red gloves) fights Elizea Zaleski Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena.
Rinat Fakhretdinov (red gloves) fights Elizea Zaleski Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Already an established MMA veteran before making his UFC debut in 2022, Fakhretdinov is unbeaten since joining the promotion and hasn’t lost since he dropped a decision to Igor Svirid at a Russian regional event back in 2014.

“Gladiator” is coming off a contentious unanimous decision against Carlos Leal, and Gustafsson will be eager to end Fakhretdinov's unbeaten run in the UFC after he upset Khaos Williams in his promotional debut earlier this month.

Khaos Williams (red gloves) fights Andreas Gustafsson (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center.
Khaos Williams (red gloves) fights Andreas Gustafsson (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mason Jones vs. Bolaji Oki

On the same day that news of Fakhretdinov vs. Gustaffson broke, Al Zullino reported that UFC Paris will also feature a scintillating lightweight clash between Mason Jones and Bolaji Oki.

Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) fights with Mason Jones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) fights with Mason Jones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena on May 3, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former two-division champion in Cage Warriors, Jones went 1-2 with a No Contest during his initial UFC run before he returned to Cage Warriors and put together a four-fight win streak capped off by a decision victory over the formerly-unbeaten Michael Pagani last July.

That winning run set Jones up for an Octagon return at UFC Des Moines, where “The Dragon” defeated hometown fighter Jeremy Stephens in what was also the longtime veteran’s first UFC bout since 2021.

Bolaji Oki during his UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba.
Bolaji Oki during his UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba. / (Zuffa LLC)

Oki joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 and won his debut against Timmy Cuamba before being submitted by Chris Duncan, but earlier this year “The Zulu Warrior” returned to the win column when he defeated short-notice replacement Michael Aswell.

UFC Paris is off to a strong start with the initial three bouts that have come together this week, and fans should keep an eye out for more fight announcements in the near future.

