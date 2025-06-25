UFC Paris reportedly adds two fan-friendly fights following main event news
Just days after the card officially got its main event, UFC Paris has reportedly added a pair of incredible matchups.
The UFC returns to Paris, France for the fourth-straight year on September 6, and the event will be headlined by a pivotal middleweight clash between top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.
Whoever comes out on top in the UFC Paris main event could be in line to fight the winner of upcoming middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and with Imavov vs. Borralho already confirmed it looks like the card on September 6 is now starting to take shape.
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson
First reported by Marcel Dorff, welterweight contender Rinat Fakhretdinov will make his first Octagon appearance of 2025 at UFC Paris opposite Andreas Gustafsson.
Already an established MMA veteran before making his UFC debut in 2022, Fakhretdinov is unbeaten since joining the promotion and hasn’t lost since he dropped a decision to Igor Svirid at a Russian regional event back in 2014.
“Gladiator” is coming off a contentious unanimous decision against Carlos Leal, and Gustafsson will be eager to end Fakhretdinov's unbeaten run in the UFC after he upset Khaos Williams in his promotional debut earlier this month.
Mason Jones vs. Bolaji Oki
On the same day that news of Fakhretdinov vs. Gustaffson broke, Al Zullino reported that UFC Paris will also feature a scintillating lightweight clash between Mason Jones and Bolaji Oki.
A former two-division champion in Cage Warriors, Jones went 1-2 with a No Contest during his initial UFC run before he returned to Cage Warriors and put together a four-fight win streak capped off by a decision victory over the formerly-unbeaten Michael Pagani last July.
That winning run set Jones up for an Octagon return at UFC Des Moines, where “The Dragon” defeated hometown fighter Jeremy Stephens in what was also the longtime veteran’s first UFC bout since 2021.
Oki joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 and won his debut against Timmy Cuamba before being submitted by Chris Duncan, but earlier this year “The Zulu Warrior” returned to the win column when he defeated short-notice replacement Michael Aswell.
UFC Paris is off to a strong start with the initial three bouts that have come together this week, and fans should keep an eye out for more fight announcements in the near future.
