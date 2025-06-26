UFC 317 full main card fight predictions
UFC 317 is nearly here, and MMA history could be made in the lightweight division.
Fight fans are eating well this weekend, as featherweight king Ilia Topuria looks to secure two-division champ status as he challenges Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. As well as this, flyweight great Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against Kai Kara-France.
The superstar main event is hard to predict, but MMAKO's finest, Mathew Riddle, Drew Beaupré, and Zain Bando have given it a shot. Starting at the bottom of the main card.
Felipe Lima vs. Payton Talbott prediction
Mat: I rate Talbott highly, but his fight with Barcelos exposed some glaring weaknesses in his game. Five months isn't a long time to patch these up; in fact, it's shorter than his previous turnaround after scoring a 19-second knockout.
I pick Lima to target Talbott's weaknesses without mercy. (Pick: Lima)
Drew: Talbott’s hype train came to a halt in his last outing against longtime UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos, and now the 26-year-old faces quite a bit of pressure in this PPV curtain jerker with Lima.
This bout has all the makings of a “Fight of the Night” candidate, and I’m going to slightly lean with Talbott to rebound from that first loss and reestablish some of his momentum as a potential star for the UFC. (Pick: Talbott)
Zain: Despite Lima's hype, I still believe in Talbott. He's a great prospect, and I think he'll prove that Saturday night with a dominant decision win. (Pick: Talbott)
Verdict: Talbott 2-1 Lima
Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano prediction
Mat: As long as Moicano doesn't choose to stand and trade with Dariush, I see him taking 'Benny' down and using his elite top game to finish the fight. (Pick: Moicano)
Drew: It’s easy to forget that Dariush was once on an eight-fight win streak that had him on the cusp of a title shot before he was knocked out in back-to-back fights in 2023.
I’m glad that he’s taken some time off since those losses, and as long as his chin hasn’t been seriously compromised, then I think he can handle Moicano in what should be a closely-contested bout. (Pick: Dariush)
Zain: Renato Moicano is in desperate need of a big win, and I think a lot of people are underestimating him. I feel comfortable picking him, so I'm gonna take that risk. (Pick: Moicano)
Verdict: Moicano 2-1 Dariush
Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van prediction
Mat: There's a very real chance in this three-round fight that Van finds a home for his boxing. That said, Royval has the advantage of experience, championship opposition, and time to prepare. I pick ol' reliable Brandon Royval for an ugly W. (Pick: Royval UD)
Drew: Manel Kape may never get a shot at a UFC title with some of the luck he’s had since joining the promotion, but his withdrawal from UFC 317 allowed Van to step in for a massive opportunity.
Fans are rightfully high on “The Fearless”, but I feel like this step up in competition against Royval has come just a bit too soon. (Pick: Royval)
Zain: It will be a good learning experience for Van, but Royval is just that much more seasoned. Van will need to take him out early to have a chance. (Pick: Royval)
Verdict: Unanimous for Royval
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France prediction
Mat: I can't shake the niggly feeling of Pantoja's age being a major detractor here, but his elite back-taking and cardio should pull through. Respect to KKF but I don't think he's championship material, yet. (Pick: Pantoja)
Drew: A rematch of the flyweight semifinals for The Ultimate Fighter 24, this fight will see Kara-France get his first crack at undisputed UFC gold after going 1-2 across his last three fights.
“Don’t Blink” is always a threat to land something big while a fight stays standing, but Pantoja is far too good on the ground and is in the midst of an incredible reign with the flyweight title. (Pick: Pantoja)
Zain: It's another day at the office for the champion. I think he's too dominant and KKF has yet to fight someone with Pantoja's pace. (Pick: Pantoja)
Verdict: Unanimous for Pantoja
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira prediction
Mat: This is like a fight between two loaded guns. I think Topuria really has that it-factor, and by all rights should find a home for the knockout in the early rounds. Also, don't be shocked with a submission, (Pick: Topuria by finish)
Drew: I’ll admit that I’m one of the fans that still wishes Topuria was fighting Islam Makhachev, but it doesn’t seem out of the question that matchup could still come together at some point down the road.
That would of course require “El Matador” to make good on all of his pre-fight trash talk at UFC 317, and if Oliveira starts off slow then I expect that this title bout might end in a hurry. (Pick: Topuria)
Zain: I think this is a human chess match. I doubt this goes the distance, and I simply think that Illia Topuria is just on a different level. (Pick: Topuria)
Verdict: Unanimous for Topuria
