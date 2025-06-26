MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC champ gives chilling prediction for Topuria vs. Oliveira

A former UFC champ revealed who he thinkgs walks away with the UFC Lightweight Championship Saturday night.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC 317 is two days away.

The pros are already weighing in on the main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This includes former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, who is no stranger to title fights and main event opportunities.

Whittaker gave a detailed breakdown of the fight on a recent edition of his podcast, MMArcade as he sees it as a possible one-sided affair.

Robert Whittaker moves in with a hit against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Robert Whittaker moves in with a hit against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whittaker Breaks Down Topuria vs. Oliveira

“Ilia's a different beast,” Whittaker said. “I think that a lot of support that's going toward Charles winning this fight comes from the fact that we don't know what Ilia is going to look like moving up.”

Topuria isn't getting enough credit, according to Robert Whittaker
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although Whittaker likes Topuria to walk away as champion, it isn’t to say Topuria could be overlooking the former UFC lightweight titleholder. 

“I'm a big fan of his,” Whittaker said. “Big fan of Ilia as well, but I love Charles. Who doesn't? Who doesn't love the story that he has, the heart? He used to be such a quitter in those early days of the UFC and he just stopped quitting. He found something in him and came back with a vengeance all the way to the title to become champion.”

Whittaker said ultimately, Topuria’s striking is going to pay dividends in the end.

Topuria's Method Of Victory Revealed By Whittaker

“Ilia's skill set is ridiculous. Charles is phenomenal, as well. He's super dangerous off his back. Ilia has the grappling to do it. Charles standing, very textbook – but gets hit a lot. Ilia loves scrapping, loves moving on the inside, loves slipping punches to land punches," Whittaker said.

Topuria remains a popular pick to win the fight
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria attempts to add to his hit list of current or ex-champions he has defeated, including Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Fight night, the MMA landscape could undergo a considerable shift, or Topuria may prove that moving up to lightweight was not a big deal.

