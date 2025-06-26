MMA Knockout

Tom Aspinall's dad reveals disappointing UFC message about Jon Jones' retirement

The Aspinalls were stunned with how the UFC handled Jon Jones' retirement announcement.

Tom Aspinall’s dad was anguished upon finding out about the inevitable.

The MMA world was recently flipped upside down when UFC CEO Dana White announced the promotion’s then-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, had informed UFC brass of his retirement. Jones had not fought in seven months, successfully defending the belt one time since moving up a weight class.

Until this past Saturday, Aspinall held the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship while negotiating to fight Jones.

UFC Takes Action Amid Jon Jones' Retirement

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said during the UFC Baku post-fight presser. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

According to Andy Aspinall, how the family was informed was, in so many words, odd.

“I found out from Tom [about Jones' plans]," Aspinall told Uncrowned MMA.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Andy Aspinall took it a step further, as it appeared the UFC treated it as business as usual.

“At the same time, Tom was calling me to tell me that Hunter had told him. Hunter [texted] me saying, 'Dana has just announced that Tom is the champ,' which was the same message he had sent Tom,” Andy Aspinall said.

Tom Aspinall's Dad Reveals How UFC Communication Sat With Him

The Aspinalls have nothing against UFC brass, but Andy Aspinall wishes the conversation could have played out differently.

Tom Aspinall attempts to move on without fighting the former undisputed champion
 “I don't think Tom deserved to find out at a press conference in the middle of the night,” Andy Aspinall said. “I can't think of a worse way to do it, maybe if they had woke us up to tell us it would have been worse. We just happened to be awake at the time. It's poor man management of Jones and Tom.”

Tom Aspinall stands alone as the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion as he awaits his first title defense.

For now, the division can move forward.

Zain Bando
