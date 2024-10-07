(Exclusive) Austin Trout on Move to BKFC - ‘I Was Born for This'
Austin Trout might as well be the Bo Jackson of combat sports.
The WBA Champion of the world for a time, Trout has turned the page on boxing, taking his gloves off to fight for BKFC, where he currently reigns as the premier bare-knuckle boxing promotion's welterweight champion.
Trout: "I'm Gonna Be The Best In Everything I Try To Be..."
Not many athletes have been able to make it to the top of not one, but two sports, with Bo Jackson earning All-Star status in football and baseball in the 1990's. Now, it's Trout's time to shine, as the 39-year-old attempts to add on to his legacy with his first title defense on Oct. 12 in Marbella, Spain.
"It's real humbling, because I got no doubt that I'm gonna be the best in everything I try to be," Trout told MMA Knockout, when compared to Bo Jackson. "Winning the belt was confirmation that the hard work is always worth it. Ups and downs, it leads you to the top of the mountain."
Bull-Fighting Ring Has 'Gladiator' Feel
Trout won the BKFC title from Luis Palomino in February in just his second fight under the banner, his first being a TKO-stoppage of UFC veteran Diego Sanchez last year.
The American's third appearance comes against Rico Franco (9-2) in Spain, and get this - the co-main event matchup takes place inside a bull-fighting ring.
"Honestly, I feel like in my past life, I was a gladiator," Trout said of fighting in Spain. "In every life I come back to, I was a bare knuckle boxer, then a boxer, then, now a bare knuckle boxer again in the gladiator-style zone. So, you know, I think I was born for this."
"No doubt," the former boxing champ said, when asked if he had any second thoughts about crossing over into bare-knuckle boxing. "When I saw it, I figured I can do that. I seen what they allow, what they don't allow, and I felt like I was good for it anyway. Then when I got the opportunity, I was like, 'They messed up'... because I'm going to take this belt and I'm going to run with it, and I will beat everybody that they bring in front of me and make sure that I keep this belt for as long as I feel like."
"No Doubt" On Next Opponent
In a boxing career (that he may one day return to), Trout has fought some of the biggest names in the sport such as Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, and Jermell Charlo twice. When it comes to fighting Rico Franco in BKFC...
"I ain't tripping about the names," Trout said. "Names will come. Rico Franco, he's a formidable opponent. He's done his thing in bare knuckle. But, I'm showing that there's levels to this."
Trout Falling In Love With BKFC
Following his first BKFC victory over Sanchez in Feb. 2023, Trout picked up back-to-back wins in the boxing ring before returning to fight for the title against Palomino.
Having won titles in boxing and most recently bare-knuckle boxing, Trout isn't ruling out a return to the sweet science someday.
"I'm never one to shut a door, depending on what's behind the other side. I am a champion of the BKFC, so my responsibility goes to the BKFC. That's first and foremost. If the right fight presented itself in boxing - it had to be a pretty damn good fight in order to pique my interest - we can definitely cross that vision when we get there."
"But, the state of boxing, God willing, doesn't stay anywhere. Boxing always has its up and downs, but it never goes away. God willing, they got something for me because I still love boxing, but, I'm falling in love with BKFC every day, every fight."
Catch Austin Trout's first BKFC title defense against Rico Franco this Saturday - live on DAZN from Marbella, Spain.
