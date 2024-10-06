Alex Pereira Updates Fans on his Future Following UFC 307 Title Fight
Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) is ready for a break.
After three title defenses this year, which included a fourth-round TKO win Saturday night against Khalil Rountree Jr., Pereira has already cemented himself as a "Fighter of the Year" contender and the best at 205 pounds.
Pereira spoke to ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi backstage Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, making his intentions clear about his immediate future.
"I think I earned and deserved some rest after this [fight]," Pereira said via translation. I'm not gonna say what, but my team and the organization [the UFC] know that this was one of the hardest [fight] camps for me to do due to things happening throughout the camp. You know, little things that happened here and there. So, now I think I want to rest my body, you know what I mean? I got some trips to go [on]. I'm going to Mexico; I'm going to Malta; I’m going to Korea.”
Pereira said he is comfortable remaining at light heavyweight but wants to rest his body before chafing higher goals. He is one of nine fighters to win multiple UFC titles and had a similar trajectory through three title defenses as Ronda Rousey did a decade earlier.
Regardless of if Pereira chooses to move up to heavyweight or go back down to middleweight, his legacy as one of MMA’s best success stories the sport has ever seen.
For now, only time will tell with what Pereira’s next order of business brings. One thing is for certain, however, the world will be watching.
Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. will have to go back to the drawing board as his five-fight unbeaten streak was snapped Saturday.
The Las Vegas-based fighter was part of TUF 23 before beginning his UFC run at 205 pounds.
