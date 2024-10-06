MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira Updates Fans on his Future Following UFC 307 Title Fight

The UFC light heavyweight champion feels he has done enough to take some much-needed time off.

Zain Bando

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) is ready for a break.

After three title defenses this year, which included a fourth-round TKO win Saturday night against Khalil Rountree Jr., Pereira has already cemented himself as a "Fighter of the Year" contender and the best at 205 pounds.

Pereira spoke to ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi backstage Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, making his intentions clear about his immediate future.

"I think I earned and deserved some rest after this [fight]," Pereira said via translation. I'm not gonna say what, but my team and the organization [the UFC] know that this was one of the hardest [fight] camps for me to do due to things happening throughout the camp. You know, little things that happened here and there. So, now I think I want to rest my body, you know what I mean? I got some trips to go [on]. I'm going to Mexico; I'm going to Malta; I’m going to Korea.”

Pereira said he is comfortable remaining at light heavyweight but wants to rest his body before chafing higher goals. He is one of nine fighters to win multiple UFC titles and had a similar trajectory through three title defenses as Ronda Rousey did a decade earlier.

Regardless of if Pereira chooses to move up to heavyweight or go back down to middleweight, his legacy as one of MMA’s best success stories the sport has ever seen.

For now, only time will tell with what Pereira’s next order of business brings. One thing is for certain, however, the world will be watching.

Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. will have to go back to the drawing board as his five-fight unbeaten streak was snapped Saturday.

The Las Vegas-based fighter was part of TUF 23 before beginning his UFC run at 205 pounds. 

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

