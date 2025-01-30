(Exclusive) Grant Dawson targets return at UFC 314, open to fight with Beneil Dariush
Welcome back to the Top 15, Grant Dawson.
The rankings don't mean a whole lot personally to Dawson, but they're getting the lightweight contender that much closer to his dream of becoming a world champion.
A native of Nebraska and fighting out of Florida, Dawson owns a stellar 11-1-1 stretch in the UFC. The 30-year-old is riding a three-fight win streak after defeating Diego Ferreira at UFC 311.
What's Next For Dawson?
The victory launched Dawson to the 15th spot in the division, and now "KGD" has his eyes on Beneil Dariush, or honestly anybody standing between him and Islam Makhachev's gold strap.
"Beneil's beaten a lot of really good guys. I think he's ranked number nine or eight, something like that. It's a really good way for me to jump the line. I also think it's a very good stylistic matchup for a guy like me."
"I'm in that boat where [if] it's up the ladder, makes a lot of sense to me. But also I understand that if there's a guy outside the Top 15, that deserves a spot and they want me to defend my spot against it. I'm cool with that, too. It really isn't about who's next, it's just about, it's not a teammate and I've got enough time to make the weight. And the answer is probably 'yes.'"
As for when Dawson would like to return, the reinstated contender says he'd like to fight at UFC 314 on Apr. 12 in Miami, Florida.
Dawson Gears Up For 'Belal Muhammad' Type Career
Grant Dawson is presented with many different challenges in the lightweight division, considered one of the deepest in terms of talent there is in the UFC.
Losses can set fighters years back, and staying in the Top 15 is tough enough. But, Dawson's made the trip twice now - having a blue-collar mentality in what could be a run at the title.
"I'm gonna have a more of a Belal Muhammad career where I've gotta be, instead of beating two guys ahead of me, I'm gonna probably have to beat five or six. And I'm okay with that. I didn't get into the sport to be perfect. I didn't get into this sport to be the youngest champion or the oldest champion. I just got into this sport to be champion for one night."
"So, I don't care if I get the fast track like Ilia Topuria or if I have to go through everybody in the Top 15, one at a time to work my way into that shot, I'm gonna do it."
