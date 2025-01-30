UFC CEO Dana White blasts Bryce Mitchell regarding comments on Hitler
Dana White made it clear what his and the UFC's stance are on Bryce Mitchell's alarming comments.
Mitchell, the outspoken #13 UFC featherweight contender, garnered headlines on Thursday, saying he believes Adolf Hitler, the notorious Nazi leader during World War II, to have been a "good guy." Mitchell says before Hitler "got on meth", he'd be someone he'd go fishing with.
This was only scratching the surface of what Mitchell said on the podcast, the UFC fighter sparking much controversy.
UFC 'Beyond Disgusted' By Bryce Mitchell
UFC CEO Dana White has since called Mitchell, condemning his words before he started taking questions at the Power Slap press conference on Thursday.
"Lemme get some f***ing dumb s***outta the way first here," White began. "I'm out here having fun doing Power Slap tonight, and I'm sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven't, he said some probably - I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant s*** in my day, but this one's probably the worst when you talk about Hitler. He's responsible for the death of 6 million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people."
"World War II was the deadliest war in history. 15 million military deaths, 45 million civilians and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II. Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth. And anyone that even tries to take and opposing position is a moron, that's the problem with the internet and social media."
White continued.
"You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We've obviously reached out to Bryce, and when we read what he said and let him know how we feel about it... we're beyond disgusted."
Mitchell Still In The UFC
UFC fighters have been known to say all sorts of things throughout the years, but none quite as drastic as Mitchell upholding Hitler as a "good guy".
While many will call for Mitchell's UFC release, White doesn't tend to axe fighters for difference in opinion, the featherweight from Arkansas remaining on the roster for now.
"That's what everybody wants to hear about, punishments. Free speech? I don't have to love it. You don't have to love it," White confirmed Mitchell wouldn't be cut from the UFC. "That's the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his a** whooped on global television."
"I think he's literally one of the dumbest human beings," White added. "Let's not forget that this is a guy who took a drill through his nut sack, then had to reverse it and put the drill back out. That's the level of stupid that we're talking about here."
Bryce Mitchell is currently 8-2 in the UFC, one of his two losses to current champion Ilia Topuria. The other was a brutal knockout to Josh Emmett at UFC 296 before Mitchell bounced back from the loss with a KO of his own over Kron Gracie in December.
