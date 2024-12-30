(Exclusive) Ibragim Ibragimov Talks Road to Dubai Champions Series & PFL Title Run
Set to compete on the main card of the PFL’s Road to Dubai Champions Series, undefeated featherweight Ibragim Ibragimov spoke with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about fighting on another high-profile event and his big plans for 2025.
Matchup With Kenny Mokhonoana
Ibragimov closed out 2024 with a unanimous decision against the formerly-undefeated Nacho Campos at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, and the 20-year-old fully expects to pick up another victory when he meets Kenny Mokhonoana at Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25.
Mokhonoana enters the matchup with Ibragimov after suffering his first pro loss at Bellator 299, but “The Mauler” isn’t underestimating a fighter that has scored finishes in all five of his pro wins.
“I’m not underestimating the guy, he’s really good. He’s there for a reason, he’s 5-1, he’s fought good guys. He’s got two wins in Bellator, so he’s a good challenge for me, it’s another good challenge for me...He’s lost a fight, but it’s never a step back for me. Obviously, I beat the undefeated guy, which is good for me. I like beating the guys with the undefeated records ‘cause it gives me more confidence that I beat the guy, he was undefeated...He lost to a good guy, he lost to an undefeated guy. So yeah, no, I respect the guy, I’m gonna go out there and then I’m gonna do what I have to do. It’s a big challenge for me, another big challenge on a big platform like PFL/Bellator.”
Showcase Opportunities On Big PFL Cards
Ibragimov featured on arguably the biggest card in PFL history at Battle of the Giants in October before being given another big showcase fight in Dubai, and the undefeated featherweight is incredibly thankful for the opportunities that the PFL has put in front of him thus far.
“Firstly, I wanna thank the PFL/Bellator for giving me these opportunities, it’s like a dream come true. So it’s a big opportunity for me as a young guy, 20 years of age, I’m in one of the best organizations in the world representing myself, my team, and my family. And then I’m here just beating the guys, like undefeated guys, so I can’t thank enough these people around me...I feel confident as an undefeated guy, I feel confident for my age, I’m really confident. ‘Cause I’m training hard, I’m training more than anyone else. This guy doesn’t train like me, so I’m training hard, I’m confident, I’m hungry. And then I think that’s what [keeps] me going all the time, then probably that’s why I’m undefeated.”
“It’s another big opportunity for me. The previous fight I was fighting Battle of Giants, one of the biggest, probably, cards in the PFL history. So it was really an honor for me to fight on it, and then I’ve asked PFL/Bellator to put me on a Dubai show, ‘cause I knew it was going to be a big show. So yeah, that’s what I’m saying, I’m really glad I’m with the PFL. And then they put me through the big shows…I’m back in there fighting soon again on the 25th of January, another big opportunity, another big platform, another big show."
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
“The Mauler” will feature on the Road to Dubai main card as one of four undefeated Dagestani fighters competing at the event, and Ibragimov is able to provide some unique insight on the night’s headlining fight between Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Numragomedov and Paul Hughes.
“It’s a really good, big matchup for PFL/Bellator. It’s a massive matchup. I know Paul Hughes from like ages ago, he used to come to our gym, we used to train together, we used to spar with him. It was 2021, he came to our gym Manchester Top Team, trained with us. He was staying at my coach’s house. He’s a nice guy, all the respect to him. He’s like me, young guy, hungry, he was a world champion, but the only thing is I understand he’s got the hype now, ‘cause he’s been there, he was fighting one of the best fighters around. That’s what he’s a world champion for a reason. So he became a world champion, but he was fighting for peanuts. He wasn’t getting any money. But now he felt the power, he felt the atmosphere around him, he felt the money and he’s going for it. But I’d say he’s never fought – the only thing I can say, he’s never fought anybody like Usman Nurmagomedov…It’s gonna be a different challenge for him.
“Usman is really good, everywhere. Like well-rounded fighter, technically, physically, he’s got good wrestling, good striking. In my vision, he’s one of the best from Nurmagomedov’s family, for me, personally. For me personally, he is one of the best. Technically, everywhere.”
“[Look] who he’s been fighting with, who he’s been defending the belt against…One of the best guys around, [Alexandr] Shabliy, and [Brent] Primus, then Ben Henderson, he’s like one of the best fighters around. But we’re not seeing Paul Hughes enough fighting some good guys. Obviously he beat AJ McKee, who’s obviously like one of the hardest challenges for him. But I think Usman is there for a reason. Usman is the world champion and he’s there for a reason, I think he’s gonna stay there long as well.”
Path To The PFL World Championship
With his first fight of 2025 already set, Ibragimov outlined his plan to first claim the PFL Europe title before going on to become featherweight champion of the promotion’s global season – a path that his former teammate Dakota Ditcheva successfully mapped out with her incredible win over Taila Santos at the 2024 PFL World Championship.
“I’ve got a plan set for me, ‘cause I’m in no rush. I’m only 20…They’ve asked me [to do the global season], to be honest. They’ve asked me to go for a world championship. But we’ll see, ‘cause I’m not in a rush, ‘cause that’s what I really wanna do. I wanna do it slowly, ‘cause I wanna become a PFL Europe champion, introduce myself to the whole of Europe, and then the world champion. Probably like Dakota did, she did everything well and you can see where she is now.”
“She deserves it all. ‘Cause she used to be my teammate, we used to train together. She deserves it all, and what she did to all the girls in the European tournament and the world tournament, she just ran over them. I think she’s on a different level.”
“Fans, you better watch this one, ‘cause it’s going to be huge. Good fights, Dagestan vs. Ireland Part 2. So you don’t wanna miss this, you don’t wanna miss this. Tune in, come support us, and I’ll see you on the 25th of January.”
Road to Dubai Champions Series takes place on January 25 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. In addition to Ibragimov vs. Mokhonoana and Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes, the main card also boasts a bantamweight tilt between Renat Khavalov and Cleiver Fernandes as well as a featherweight matchup featuring Khasan Magomedsharipov and Nathan Kelly.
