Exclusive: Jonathan Haggerty Talks MMA Debut, Expects "Fireworks" at ONE 168
The wait is nearly over for ONE 168, which goes down this Friday, September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.
The stacked card will see reigning ONE Championship Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Jonathan Haggerty attempt to defend his title against Superlek in the night's headlining fight, and ahead of the event “The General” took some time to speak with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré.
United States Debut, Fighting In Denver
Set to fight in the United States for the first time in his career, Haggerty is excited to showcase his skills in front of the Denver fans and has taken steps to be well-prepared for the city’s infamous elevation when he makes the walk on fight night.
“We’ve been [in Denver] for the last three to four weeks now…When we first landed, I went running, and I didn’t really feel any of the [elevation] effects really. I thought it was just gonna be a walk in the park, and it was just like a myth, sort of. But then we started to hit the pads the following afternoon, and my trainer said to me ‘50 kicks left, 50 kicks right´ just to warm up, as we do normally. And I looked at him, and he looked at me, and my face went like pale white. I had no oxygen in my body, I was literally ready to drop to the floor. I was like ‘Yeah, this is serious.’ So I’m very glad that we came here three weeks before the fight.”
“I’m very excited [to fight in the United States], and I’m very thankful that ONE Championship has chosen me to be the main event, to showcase the skill of Muay Thai. I’m gonna come and put on a great show, and I’m sure Superlek is as well…Ever since I was a young kid I was always on the sofa with my dad watching the American shows, the walkouts, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of that. I told myself ‘I will be a part of that.’ And here we are now, so [I'm] gonna take the opportunity with both hands, and I’m just excited to put on a great performance.”
Rematch With Superlek
The main event of ONE 168 is a rematch of Haggerty and Superlek’s previous meeting in 2018, which Superlek won via doctor’s stoppage due to a cut at the end of the second round. That matchup was Haggerty’s last fight before joining ONE Championship in 2019, and “The General” is excited to try and avenge his previous loss on such a big stage.
“The first time we met was in 2018, and I was basically a beginner to the sport. The fight didn’t get going as I wanted it to. But it is what it is, we’re both here now at our peak, in the best organization in the world. Maybe it was meant to happen, you know? He’s dangerous, I’m dangerous. I’m a champion, he’s a champion. So it was meant to be. I think that the main key here now is the 4 oz. gloves and we’re in the biggest organization in the world, and there’s that pressure to put on a performance. And we’re gonna go out there and showcase some amazing Muay Thai skills.”
A Third Fight With Rodtang?
Superlek’s current winning streak includes a victory over Rodtang, who defeated Haggerty in back-to-back fights in 2019 and 2020. Haggerty is unbeaten since then, and he’d welcome the chance to square off with Rodtang for a third time at some point in the future.
“There’s mutual respect there, with me and Rodtang. There’s also mutual respect there with me and Superlek. But I’d always love to fight Rodtang again, it’s just one of my dreams to fight him again and get revenge, you know? He’s beat me twice, and it doesn’t sit well with me. It doesn’t sit too well. So if I can get a knockout, that would avenge the two losses that he’d done against me.”
"I've Always Wanted To Do MMA"
Haggerty has already taken full advantage of the wide range of combat sports offerings ONE Championship has by claiming gold in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. With two belts in two different sports already in his possession, the 27-year-old has every intention of making the jump to MMA at some point.
“I really want to have an MMA debut. But this is what happens when you’re a great striker, I’ve tied myself up with winning the belt. So I’m all tied up, I can’t pursue the – well, I can pursue the MMA belt, but it will be very difficult to maintain all three sports…I’m definitely gonna be doing an MMA fight coming up soon. The plan is to defend this Muay Thai belt, defend the kickboxing belt, and then hopefully have an MMA debut fight.”
“Ever since I started the sport as a young kid, I’ve always wanted to do MMA. I’ve always been interested in it. My father had an MMA gym, and that’s where I started training – in an MMA gym with MMA fighters. I remember as a young kid I’d be sparring with all my dad’s training partners, they’d be MMA. Ever since then, I’ve loved MMA for the same time that I’d loved Thai boxing. So I could definitely see myself transitioning full time over to MMA.”
ONE Championship’s current Bantamweight MMA Champion is Fabrico Andrade, who fought Haggerty for the promotion's vacant Bantamweight Kickboxing title last year at ONE Fight Night 16. With one win over the Brazilian already under his belt, “The General” would love to meet Andrade again in an MMA fight.
“Every fight starts on the feet. So if he can get near me, then he might have a chance. But if he can’t, it’ll be the same outcome as when I last fought him. But yeah, I’ll definitely be interested in that fight. I said if I get the contract I’ll sign it without even thinking twice, Andrade for sure.”
"I’m Coming To Put On A Show"
With one Muay Thai title defense already on his record after he stopped Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February, Haggerty is ready to defend his belt for the second time against Superlek and promises that fans don't want to miss their highly-anticipated rematch at ONE 168.
“I’m ready, I hope Superlek’s ready…ONE Championship 168, it’s gonna be absolute fireworks. I’m coming to put on a show, I’m coming to put on a fireworks display. And you can expect a lot of spinning elbows, elbows, blood. The usual.”
ONE 168 takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Friday, September 6. The event will be available on Prime Video in the United States and Canada, while fans in the UK can catch all the action on Sky Sports.
