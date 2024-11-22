UFC's Tresean Gore Down to Fight Bo Nickal, Shara Magomedov: ‘These Dudes Are Human'
Tresean Gore wants anybody the UFC is willing to throw at him, and that includes the highly-touted Bo Nickal.
Welcome Back, Tresean Gore
The Ultimate Fighter 19-alumni Gore is back on the radar at 185lbs following a submission win in his return to the Octagon, tapping out Antonio Trocoli in a little more than a minute at UFC Vegas 100.
That's two guillotine chokes in a row for Gore, with his most recent fight before that taking place two years ago prior to an injury layoff.
"I'm tired of people talking about, 'Oh, this guy's better than me, that guy's better than me...' I've been on this journey since I was 17," Gore told MMA Knockout following his win. "I've been knowing I was going to be the best and I didn't come this far to let people just think that they could just step over my name and talk down on me like I'm a piece of trash."
Who He Wants Next: 'I'll Finish All Those Guys'
New momentum with back-to-back wins and not much fight tape for his opponents to study after seven minutes of Octagon time in the last two years, Gore's more than willing to fight undefeated stars like NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal (7-0), who he was scheduled to fight last year, or the unpredictable Shara "Bullet" Magomedov (15-0) - a different stylistic matchup on the feet.
"I want to fight the big names, everybody. Shara Bullet, Bo Nickal... I know I'll finish all those guys," Gore added. "I don't disrespect them. I just know who I am. I know what I am as a fighter and I'll finish these guys. I'm not gonna try to convince you with my words, you'll see."
"I want to fight them all. I know personally, if I was to fight Khamzat in the next three months, I would beat him right now. My grappling is better than people think. My grappling, my stand-up, everything, I'm a lot better than people think."
Gore Wants To Show Nickal, Magomedov Bleed Like The Rest Of Us
Uber-confident in his abilities against the best middleweights in the world, a win over Nickal or Magomedov would take Gore's career into another stratosphere given the hype around the prospects nobody seems to have an answer for.
"They are [pushing them]," Gore said of Nickal and Magomedov, who fight on UFC main cards for the most part. "These dudes are freaking humans, bro. Bo has great wrestling accolades, great, but that doesn't qualify him to be a better MMA fighter than me. I've been training for 13 years, I'm very experienced and I'm also seasoned to be 30 years old for that and I'll show that."
Bo Nickal is coming off a seventh-straight victory, his first win by decision over Paul Craig at UFC 309, while Shara Magomedov's last highlight was a spinning backfist KO at UFC 308 a month prior.
Tresean Gore currently trains out of The MMA Lab in Arizona, getting right back to work in the gym following his latest submission victory.
