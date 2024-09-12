Fans Rip Conor McGregor After Latest Training Video
UFC superstar Conor McGregor got mixed reactions with his latest training footage.
According to UFC CEO Dana White, McGregor's 1,000-plus-day hiatus from MMA likely won't end this year. 'The Notorious' is scheduled to fight former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, an explosive wrestler-brawler willing to sit out for his chance at a UFC super fight.
The consensus is that Chandler can't be underestimated, while McGregor's antics in BKFC and his extravagant lifestyle should take a backseat to his preparation. For now, fans have only seen brief glimpses of McGregor's training via his latest X post, which has sparked mixed reactions.
Footage shows McGregor sparring with an unnamed partner. He shows off some takedown defense, clinch sparring, and a slick lead uppercut/left-hand combo. The 36-year-old fighter looks in shape, but certainly not like the McGregor of old, as some commenters were keen to remind him:
"Looks a little slow," One user remarked. "If he fights again, stick to older fighters like Chandler whose reflexed aren't as sharp now."
Another wrote, "Are there any more vacancies for the punching bag / training dummy role?"
One armchair analyst wrote, "I see you're still chasing opponents instead of utilising decent footwork. Remember how well that worked out against Khabib and Poirier?"
As with many sports, being a professional fighter often invites analysis and commentary from fans and pundits. In combat sports, including boxing, casual fans sometimes offer strong opinions despite varying levels of understanding.
