UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Full Odds & Best Bets
The wait is nearly over for UFC 306 (Noche UFC) at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
UFC 306 Full Fight Card Odds
• Sean O’Malley (-135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+114)
• Alexa Grasso (-135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (+114)
• Brian Ortega (+150) vs. Diego Lopes (-180)
• Daniel Zellhuber (-230) vs. Esteban Ribovics (+190)
• Ronaldo Rodriguez (-148) vs. Ode Osbourne (+124)
• Irene Aldana (-110) vs. Norma Dumont (-110)
• Manuel Torres (-125) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (+105)
• Yazmin Jauregui (-500) vs. Ketlen Souza (+380)
• Edgar Cháirez (+190) vs. Joshua Van (-230)
• Raul Rosas Jr. (-850) vs. Aoriqileng (+575)
UFC 306 Close Call Bets
Ronaldo Rodriguez to Defeat Ode Osbourne (-148)
Following a decision-loss on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Rodriguez collected five-straight wins before he joined the UFC in February and submitted Denys Bondar in his promotional debut. Osbourne has significantly more experience against UFC-caliber competition, but “The Jamaican Sensation” has struggled in his last few outings and could be on his way out of the UFC with another loss here.
Ignacio Bahamondes to Defeat Manuel Torres (+105)
This fight is nearly a pick ‘em and could very well play out as a Fight of the Night candidate when the two men enter the cage. Torres has carried his impressive finishing skills into the UFC with another three first-round victories, but Bahamondes is capable of scoring highlight-reel finishes as well and could cause significant problems for “El Loco” the longer this fight goes on.
UFC 306 Fight Card Preview – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
UFC Fight Night Underdog Bets
Brian Ortega to Defeat Diego Lopes (+150)
Barring any of the weigh cut drama that derailed their previously scheduled fight at UFC 303, this matchup should be one of the most intriguing bouts at UFC 306. Lopes has been on an absolute tear since coming up short in his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev, but Ortega is the most accomplished fighter he’s met so far and is more than capable of pulling off an upset here.
Aoriqileng to Defeat Raul Rosas Jr. (+575)
No disrespect to Rosas Jr., but there’s no reason for him to be a such a massive favorite against a fighter with as much experience as Aoriqileng. “El Niño Problema" certainly has the wrestling skills to pick up a third-straight win here, but there’s a good chance the fight ends up being far more competitive than would be expected based on Rosas Jr. being a -850 favorite.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Ronaldo Rodriguez to Defeat Ode Osbourne via Submission (+300)
If you want a little something extra on Rodriguez instead of just betting his money line, you can get 3 to 1 odds on him winning this fight via submission. Osbourne is coming off back-to-back losses via rear naked choke, and if “Lazy Boy” can get this fight to the ground he’s more than capable of snatching another submission-win following his UFC debut.
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-105)
Rosas Jr. is almost certainly going to try to bring this fight to the mat and end things early, but if Aoriqileng’s takedown defense holds up this fight could become a battle of conditioning. Either man could still finish things in the later rounds, but as mentioned previously I’m not sure if this fight is going to be as easy for Rosas Jr. as his money line indicates.
Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Goes Under 4.5 Rounds (+100)
I stayed away from either fighter’s money line here in a near pick ‘em, but fans could certainly be treated to a finish when this bantamweight title fight closes out UFC 306. O’Malley is obviously capable of catching Dvalishvili and ending things on the feet, but if “The Machine” can assert his high-pressure wrestling style it may tire the champion out and open up opportunities for a finish on the ground as well.
UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelim Predictions
