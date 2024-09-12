KSW 98 Live Streaming Results & Updates
KSW closes in on its centennial event with a blockbuster card featuring the very best MMA talent Poland has to offer.
No belts are on the line, but fearsome finishers star in the main and co-main events. In the marquee fight, Radoslaw Paczuski takes on Laid Zerhouni, a French finisher riding a four-fight first-round finishing streak. In the co-main, 6'6" wrecking ball Damian Piwowarczyk takes on the ironically nicknamed 'Giant' Marcin Wojkic, who stands five inches shorter than his foe.
Not only this, but the KSW 98 undercard plays host to a wealth of European and some South American talent, each vying for their chance to steal the spotlight.
KSW 98 is live at 1 pm ET, on Friday, September 13. MMA Knockout will be here to ptovide you with live results and updates, so bookmark this space.
KSW 98 Results
Steven Krt vs. Borys Borkowski
Kacper Fornalski vs. Aleksander Budzilek
Mariusz Joniak vs. Islam Djabrailov
Daniel Skibinski vs. Leonardo Damiani
Zuriko Jojua vs. Werlleson Martins
Bogdan Gnidko vs. Dominik Humburger
Artur Szczepaniak vs. Krystian Kasubowski
Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Dawid Kasperski
Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Marcin Wojcik
Radoslaw Paczuski vs. Laid Zerhouni
