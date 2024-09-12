MMA Knockout

KSW 98 Live Streaming Results & Updates

Live results & updates for KSW 98

Mathew Riddle

KSW

KSW closes in on its centennial event with a blockbuster card featuring the very best MMA talent Poland has to offer.

No belts are on the line, but fearsome finishers star in the main and co-main events. In the marquee fight, Radoslaw Paczuski takes on Laid Zerhouni, a French finisher riding a four-fight first-round finishing streak. In the co-main, 6'6" wrecking ball Damian Piwowarczyk takes on the ironically nicknamed 'Giant' Marcin Wojkic, who stands five inches shorter than his foe.

Damian Piwowarczyk
Damian Piwowarczyk / KSW

Not only this, but the KSW 98 undercard plays host to a wealth of European and some South American talent, each vying for their chance to steal the spotlight.

KSW 98 is live at 1 pm ET, on Friday, September 13. MMA Knockout will be here to ptovide you with live results and updates, so bookmark this space.

KSW 98 Results

Steven Krt vs. Borys Borkowski

Kacper Fornalski vs. Aleksander Budzilek

Mariusz Joniak vs. Islam Djabrailov

Daniel Skibinski vs. Leonardo Damiani

Zuriko Jojua vs. Werlleson Martins

Bogdan Gnidko vs. Dominik Humburger

Artur Szczepaniak vs. Krystian Kasubowski

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Dawid Kasperski

Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Marcin Wojcik

Radoslaw Paczuski vs. Laid Zerhouni

Read More KSW & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News