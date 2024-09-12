Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira PFL Card Adds Huge Matchup
Another huge fight has been added to the “Battle of the Giants” event that will see Francis Ngannou make his long-awaited PFL debut.
Lightweight Banger Added to PFL's "Battle of the Giants"
Following his high-profile signing with the PFL and a pair of boxing matches, the former UFC heavyweight king will finally step into the SmartCage on October 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a matchup with last year’s PFL Heavyweight Tournament Champion Renan Ferreira.
Francis Ngannou Tells Jake Paul That Mike Tyson Will Knock Him Out
The card will also see former UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta titleholder Cris Cyborg make her PFL debut opposite reigning Women’s Featherweight Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco to provide a huge one-two punch atop the planned pay-per-view event.
Fans have been waiting for news of other fights that will be added to “Battle of the Giants”, and per press release the PFL has announced former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee is set to welcome former Cage Warriors Champion Paul Hughes to the promotion in a huge lightweight matchup.
McKee has spent the entirety of his professional career competing in Bellator. After suffering his first career loss to Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight title rematch at Bellator 277, "Mercenary" has collected four wins at lightweight and most recently submitted Clay Collard at the first PFL vs. Bellator event last February.
Bellator News: PFL's Paul Hughes Thanks Conor McGregor After Debut Win in Dublin
Hughes inked a deal with the PFL to considerable fanfare earlier this year before he competed in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Dublin and stopped Bobby King with strikes in the second round, which put “Big News” on a six-fight win streak dating back to 2021.
Adding a huge fight between McKee and Hughes will surely bolster fan anticipation for PFL’s “Battle of the Giants”, and with just over a month left to go until the card on October 19 more matchups should be announced in the coming weeks.
