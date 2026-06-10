First Look At UFC Octagon Set Up On White House Lawn

UFC Freedom 250 is four days away and anticipation is already starting to build for how much of a spectacle the event might be.

With nearly a year to prepare for the event since its initial tease last fall, the UFC has been hard at work making it feel like a cultural experience, rather than just an ordinary seven-fight card. UFC CEO Dana White has been direct in saying that the event is the "boldest idea in sports history" and culminates with America's 250th birthday (July 4), Flag Day, and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Pictures have since been revealed about how the Octagon will look with "The Claw" overseeing it from above. It was a structure originally designed in Belgium before being transported to Philadelphia. And then, eventually, Washington, D.C.

UFC Freedom 250 Logistics Explained

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The UFC octagon is officially set up on the White House lawn 👀 pic.twitter.com/HL0BLDsWyE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 10, 2026

Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari has had an immense role in making sure the event goes off as flawlessly as possible.

In a nutshell, the event is straightforward. Seven fights make up the card, with two title fights at the top, with flexibility from Paramount and CBS Sports regarding how early or late the event will start. As of now, the event will get underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the entire event streaming on Paramount+.

Borsari admitted Wednesday that the weather is going to be the biggest factor for getting through the event's festivities.

"Starting with Friday's [press conference], we have a pretty good idea of what we might be facing," Borsari said. "So, I'm not checking weather apps. I'm getting reports from our meteorologist who is on-site, giving us [updates]. And now he's at a point where he's giving us hourly reports."

Borsari's comments align with White, who told the Full Send Podcast that the UFC intends to ensure the event is completed by Sunday night, with a teardown expected for next Monday.

UFC's Schedule Rolls Along in June

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This is the UFC's 19th event overall this year, its first outdoor event in the United States, and a rare instance of going away from the traditional numbered event sequence. In any other instance, numerical order would apply for an event like this. However, the UFC opted to remain historical by using the "Freedom 250" branding instead of UFC 329 (taking place July 11 in Las Vegas).

The UFC will continue its June schedule with consecutive Fight Night events to round out the month before taking Fourth of July off.