First Man to Beat Tom Aspinall Gives Bold Jon Jones Prediction
Of Tom Aspinall's three professional defeats, only one can be counted as entirely legitimate.
The British heavyweight phenom suffered a knee injury TKO against Curtis Blaydes in just 15 seconds back in 2022 and was previously disqualified for an illegal 12-6 elbow in 2016. Apart from these setbacks, his only other defeat came via heel hook against current OKTAGON MMA heavyweight fighter Stuart Austin.
Aspinall faced Austin in his fourth professional fight at BAMMA 21 in 2015, where he was thoroughly outmatched and submitted in the second round. Despite holding a win over the current interim heavyweight champion, who many believe has the potential to defeat Jon Jones, Austin remains amicable in his view of his former rival.
'I Think He KO's Jon,' Austin Weighs in on UFC Fan Feud
Austin appeared in the comments of UFC fans sharing Aspinall's heel hook defeat on X.
"I'm the guy from the video and personally I think Tom has got better," Austin wrote. "I think he KO's Jon."
'He-Man' went on to discuss his heavyweight top five:
"I think Aspinall and Ngannou are the top two now, I'm honestly not sure who would win. Then Jon at three, but he's a different species so could be No. 1. Volkov and Gane gonna be an interesting clash for the fourth and fifth spots, I hope Volkov wins but I feel like Ciryl's heart ain't in it."
One user taunted Austin by remarking that Jones would submit Aspinall faster than he did, to which Austin replied, "Why do you think that?"
"I think Aspinall is the real deal," He continued. "I saw errors in what Jones was doing that I don't hear anyone talking about. I'm pretty sure Tom's team will have seen them as well."
Austin last fought at OKTAGON 52 in January, he doesn't have an announced fight yet.
