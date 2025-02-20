Floyd Mayweather opens up regarding massive boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has finally opened up about his mega-million-dollar fight with Conor McGregor, lucratively changing his career while keeping his undefeated record in tact.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Grateful For Conor McGregor Fight
Having rode off into the sunset, Mayweather Jr. told Brian Mazique what the fight meant to him, also chronicling how. he'd like to be remembered holistically years down the line.
"Me and Canelo were able to you know lock up and do record-breaking numbers," Mayweather Jr. said. "And then I think that Conor McGregor was good, just—when we broke the move where we said, you know, that MMA and boxing, really can come together. And that opened a floodgate for the Youtubers and everybody to get involved in the sport of boxing.”
McGregor has won one fight since, which to UFC CEO Dana White was a career-defining moment for McGregor as he was under a year removed from becoming the promotion's first two-division champion at lightweight and featherweight after TKO'ing Eddie Alvarez at UFC. 205.
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. recalled. by Dana White
"Conor McGregor is that guy that when he’s staring down the barrel of ‘my opponent pulled out and now I’m going to fight a guy who’s stylistically supposed to be bad for me cause he’s a wrestler’ or whatever the deal might be, this kid doesn’t care," White told FOX Sports via Essentially Sports.
There are no signs as to when McGregor is going to fight again, but BKFC's Dave Feldman is open to the Irishman competing in bareknuckle boxing if the opportunity presented itself.
Feldman told Sean O'Malley's trainer, Tim Welch, a fight between Mayweather Jr. and McGregor is unlikely, but. other options exist.
"I mean, if you go back a few years. Before he was even partners with us. I was going man I would have loved to have seen Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in BKFC," Feldman said. "Because I think it’s a different outcome. But right now I mean there are a lot of guys out there. But I mean the guy on our roster – him versus Mike Perry I think would make a lot of noise. Him versus Robbie Lawler, him versus Ilia Topuria – I think that would be an amazing fight. They both can bang.”
Nevertheless, McGregor has options. It's just a matter if he takes them or not.
And that's ultimately up to him.
