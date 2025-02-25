Former champs Jose Aldo & Jessica Andrade book fights for UFC 315
The UFC's return to Montreal, Canada keeps getting bigger and bigger.
UFC 315 on May 10th is set to feature two title fights: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot. Joining them on the card are two brand new matchups with marquee names.
'The King of Rio' Returns
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo is back for his third UFC fight since coming out of retirement last year. Aldo won in his return against Jonathan Martinez but lost to Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in October by decision.
Contender after contender, Aldo will face the #13-ranked Aiemann Zahabi next, according to a report from Ben Beaudoin on Monday.
Zahabi (12-2) is a year younger than Aldo, finally making his way into the Top 15 rankings after battering Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton. The Canadian now fights in his hometown against a legend in Aldo, hoping to increase his win streak to 6.
Jessica Andrade Gets Next Opponent
Jessica Andrade, another former champion from Brazil, is also set to make her return at UFC 315. Her opponent? Ontario's Jasmine Jasudavicius.
Jasudavicius (13-3) has won four in a row at flyweight, defeating former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva earlier this month.
Andrade, 33, last competed against Natalia Silva, losing by unanimous decision in a 'Fight of the Night' affair. This snapped back-to-back wins for "Bate Estaca" - performances over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.
