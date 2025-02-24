Magomed Ankalaev sends bold message to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313 fight
Alex Pereira has taken his training up a notch for his upcoming fight with Magomed Ankalaev.
Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title for a fourth time in the main event of UFC 313, meeting #1 contender Ankalaev in Las Vegas on March 8. We've seen a lot of Pereira in the build-up, the champion/social media sensation's last training video going viral.
Pereira's Training For Magomed Ankalaev
"Poatan" recently worked on his wrestling with retired UFC Champion Glover Teixeira, one of the greatest grapplers in UFC light heavyweight history, in the snow.
Ankalaev Responds With A Message
Teixeira has long trained with Pereira, preparing him as best he can for what could be the toughest opponent of his 10-fight UFC run in Magomed Ankalaev, a more than capable grappler with decent striking.
The Russian, who we haven't heard all that much from since the start of this training camp, broke his silence with warning shots to Alex Pereira.
"I hope you ready to do this for 25 min," Ankalaev responded to Pereira's training video on 'X'.
Ankalaev has stated in the past he wishes to engage Pereira in the striking department, where he's best at, but that game plan could soon change upon entering the Octagon with the former Glory kickboxing champion at UFC 313.
