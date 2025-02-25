UFC’s all-time wins leader sounds off on “shameless” fouling after Seattle main event
One of the UFC’s all-time greats is fed up with seeing fighters repeatedly commit fouls without facing any consequences.
Eye Poke Brings UFC Seattle To Underwhelming End
No fighter or fan ever wants to see a bout end in controversy, but that’s exactly what happened last weekend in the bantamweight main event for UFC Seattle.
Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song
An action-packed card that began with a seven-fight run of finishes on the prelims closed out with a pivotal headliner between #8-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo, who was on the hunt for his first win since a 2020 title defense against Dominick Cruz that immediately preceded the 38-year-old’s retirement.
The two men were happy to trade strikes for the better part of three rounds before an inadvertent eye poke caused a lengthy break in the action. The fight did resume, but Cejudo indicated in between rounds that he couldn’t see properly and Song ended up winning a technical decision.
Jim Miller Reacts To Cejudo vs. Song Finish
The anticlimactic ending to the UFC Seattle main event has unsurprisingly generated a wide range of reactions from the combat sports community, and UFC lightweight Jim Miller was one of the most prominent voices to share his thoughts on how things played out.
"If a strike or post is thrown with fingers extended and an eye poke occurs, a point should be deducted. Or better yet, a purse deduction. Use replay to confirm while time is called. They’ll stop happening overnight."
Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats
"If only humans could control their fingers, then these accidents wouldn’t keep happening... I’ve been poked twice in fights, and both caused permanent damage to my vision. Will it take someone losing an eye before pokes start being penalized?"
"It’s Not The Gloves, It’s The Culture"
A member of the UFC roster since 2008, Miller is the promotion’s all-time leader in both fights and wins and is coming off a submission victory over Damon Jackson at UFC 309 last November.
The 41-year-old has seen it all during his incredible career, and Miller went on to call out his fellow fighters while also demanding that referees take a harder stance whenever an eye poke occurs during a bout.
‘Father time comes for us all,' Henry Cejudo told to retire by greatest UFC rival
"It’s not the gloves, it’s the culture. The shameless, win at all costs mentality amongst fighters and the 'eye pokes are an accident and not a foul' mentality most people seem to have. The good news is that we can change the culture. Penalize the foul immediately during the pause in action after confirming a strike or post was thrown with outstretched fingers. I believe not only a point deduction but also a purse deduction would have a rapid effect on how many pokes we see. I’ve come to these conclusions after being taped into those gloves 45 times, totaling over 7 hours inside the Octagon, landing over 1200 significant strikes (none of which were thrown with extended fingers, and I also slept at a Holiday Inn Express a few times."
Both Cejudo and Song have indicated they’d be happy to run things back after a disappointing end to their first meeting in Seattle, but as Miller noted eye pokes are a longstanding issue in MMA that continues to frustrate fans and fighters alike.
