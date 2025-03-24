Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison
The verdict is in for former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez.
On Feb. 28, 2022, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in Santa Clara County on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Velasquez had been in a 15-minute high-speed chase, firing his handgun at a man in a vehicle named Harry Goularte. Goularte allegedly molested Velaquez's 4-year-old son at a daycare.
Velasquez ended up shooting Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm. Velasquez was booked into jail for months, denied bail three times by the Santa Clara County Court.
Velasquez pled not guilty to the charges at first before entering a no-contest plea in August. The retired UFC star was released on $1M bail in Nov. 2022 after spending 8 months behind bars.
READ MORE: Jon Jones could snatch Cain Velasquez's UFC record by avoiding Tom Aspinall
Cain Velasquez Sentenced
Velasquez had his sentencing at the Santa Clara County Court on Monday. Velasquez could've gotten as little as probation all the way up to 30 years to life in prison, which is what the deputy district attorney had asked for.
As first reported by NBC's Ian Cull, Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for the attempted murder of Harry Goularte.
According to Cull, Velasquez's attorney says they expect him to serve one year as he'll get credit for time served in jail and house arrest with an ankle montior.
Velasquez was surrounded in the court room by family members and teammates from American Kickboxing Academy, his longtime MMA gym.
Meanwhile, Harry Goularte pled not guilty to one felony charge of lewd acts with a minor. His trial is set for June 2nd.
Cain Velasquez's Career
A two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all timem with signature wins over Brock Lesnar, Junior Dos Santos, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Antonio Silva, and more.
Velasquez had his final MMA fight in 2019 against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, suffering an injury prior to a first-round TKO defeat. He had a short stint as a pro wrestler in the WWE as well.
More MMA Knockout News
- 'Possibly...' Michael Chandler names old rival as UFC title threat
- 'No one is at my level' ... Ilia Topuria declares himself UFC champion and warns the lightweight division
- UFC London compliance salaries reveal Leon Edwards as low earner while prelim fighter tops the bill
- ‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.