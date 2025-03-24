MMA Knockout

UFC London compliance salaries reveal Leon Edwards as low earner while prelim fighter tops the bill

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards is snubbed by several fighters on the UFC London compliance payouts.

Mathew Riddle

Mar 22, 2025; London, England, United Kingdom; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; London, England, United Kingdom; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

With UFC London out of the way, we can calculate how much compliance pay each fighter on the night took home.

While the UFC and the athletic commissions might not disclose full salaries, we can determine how much UFC promotional guidelines compliance pay each fighter earned.

The promotional guidelines refer to fight-week obligations like weigh-ins, attending media events, and wearing the correct gear. Fighters who follow these guidelines are paid in a tiered system.

READ MORE: ‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss

Sean Brady grapples Leon Edwards at UFC London
Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Former UFC champ Leon Edwards is middle-earner in UFC London compliance payouts

Number of fights

Payment

1-3

$4,000

4-5

$4,500

6-10

$6,000

11-15

$11,000

16-20

$16,000

21+

$21,000

Challenger

$32,000

Champion

$42,000

Despite being a former champion, Edwards took home $16,000 in compliance pay with 19 fights overall. Topping the bill is prelim fighter Marcin Tybura, and main card fighters Jan Blachowicz and Kevin Holland, all of whom have more than 21 fights.

Tybura now enjoys free agency after upsetting Tom Aspinall teammate Mick Parkin.

Two fighters debuted to the tune of $4,000 and the compliance payouts totaled $205,500. A modest amount considering UFC London generated the highest Fight Night gate in history.

Fighter

Number of Fights

Compliance Pay

Kevin Holland

25

$21,000.00

Marcin Tybura

22

$21,000.00

Jan Blachowicz

21

$21,000.00

Leon Edwards

19

$16,000.00

Gunnar Nelson

16

$16,000.00

Molly McCann

14

$11,000.00

Nathaniel Wood

12

$11,000.00

Sean Brady

9

$6,000.00

Carlos Ulberg

9

$6,000.00

Jai Herbert

6

$6,000.00

Christian Leroy Duncan

6

$6,000.00

Chris Duncan

6

$6,000.00

Mick Parkin

5

$4,500.00

Guram Kutateladze

5

$4,500.00

Feipe Dos Santos

4

$4,500.00

Caoghlan Loughran

4

$4,500.00

Morgan Charriere

4

$4,500.00

Chris Padilla

3

$4,000.00

Shauna Bannon

3

$4,000.00

Kaue Fernandes

3

$4,000.00

Jordan Vucenic

2

$4,000.00

Puja Tomar

2

$4,000.00

Nathan Fletcher

2

$4,000.00

Lone'er Kavanagh

2

$4,000.00

Alexia Thainara

1 (debut)

$4,000.00

Andrey Pulyaev

1 (debut)

$4,000.00

UFC London debutant takes home $50,000 bonus

Four fighters took home $50,000 bonuses at UFC London, including one UFC debutant.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

Home/News