UFC London compliance salaries reveal Leon Edwards as low earner while prelim fighter tops the bill
With UFC London out of the way, we can calculate how much compliance pay each fighter on the night took home.
While the UFC and the athletic commissions might not disclose full salaries, we can determine how much UFC promotional guidelines compliance pay each fighter earned.
The promotional guidelines refer to fight-week obligations like weigh-ins, attending media events, and wearing the correct gear. Fighters who follow these guidelines are paid in a tiered system.
Former UFC champ Leon Edwards is middle-earner in UFC London compliance payouts
Number of fights
Payment
1-3
$4,000
4-5
$4,500
6-10
$6,000
11-15
$11,000
16-20
$16,000
21+
$21,000
Challenger
$32,000
Champion
$42,000
Despite being a former champion, Edwards took home $16,000 in compliance pay with 19 fights overall. Topping the bill is prelim fighter Marcin Tybura, and main card fighters Jan Blachowicz and Kevin Holland, all of whom have more than 21 fights.
Tybura now enjoys free agency after upsetting Tom Aspinall teammate Mick Parkin.
Two fighters debuted to the tune of $4,000 and the compliance payouts totaled $205,500. A modest amount considering UFC London generated the highest Fight Night gate in history.
Fighter
Number of Fights
Compliance Pay
Kevin Holland
25
$21,000.00
Marcin Tybura
22
$21,000.00
Jan Blachowicz
21
$21,000.00
Leon Edwards
19
$16,000.00
Gunnar Nelson
16
$16,000.00
Molly McCann
14
$11,000.00
Nathaniel Wood
12
$11,000.00
Sean Brady
9
$6,000.00
Carlos Ulberg
9
$6,000.00
Jai Herbert
6
$6,000.00
Christian Leroy Duncan
6
$6,000.00
Chris Duncan
6
$6,000.00
Mick Parkin
5
$4,500.00
Guram Kutateladze
5
$4,500.00
Feipe Dos Santos
4
$4,500.00
Caoghlan Loughran
4
$4,500.00
Morgan Charriere
4
$4,500.00
Chris Padilla
3
$4,000.00
Shauna Bannon
3
$4,000.00
Kaue Fernandes
3
$4,000.00
Jordan Vucenic
2
$4,000.00
Puja Tomar
2
$4,000.00
Nathan Fletcher
2
$4,000.00
Lone'er Kavanagh
2
$4,000.00
Alexia Thainara
1 (debut)
$4,000.00
Andrey Pulyaev
1 (debut)
$4,000.00
UFC London debutant takes home $50,000 bonus
Four fighters took home $50,000 bonuses at UFC London, including one UFC debutant.
- Sean Brady submitted Leon Edwards to earn a $50,000 performance bonus.
- Kevin Holland earned $50,000 for defeating Gunnar Nelson.
- Alexia Thainara retired Molly McCann to earn a $50,000 bonus in her UFC debut.
- Shauna Bannon overcame adversity to secure a $50,000 bonus against Puja Tomar.
