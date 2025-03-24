‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss
Christian Rodriguez has taken four undefeated records since arriving to the UFC.
At 27 years old with a record of 12-2, we'd call the featherweight fighter a prospect but the term 'prospect killer' seems more appropriate at this point.
Rodriguez is 5-2 in the UFC, drawing an experienced veteran his next time out against Melquizael Costa (22-7) at UFC Mexico City this Saturday.
Before his return south of the border, "Ceerod" derailed the hype of super-prospect Austin Bashi, taking his undefeated 10-0 record by unanimous decision in January. It wouldn't be Rodriguez's first time.
Issac Dulgarian, Cameron Saiiman, and Raul Rosas Jr. lost their 0 to Rodriguez. Rodriguez made headlines when he dominated 19-year-old Rosas, the UFC's youngest-ever fighter.
Christian Rodriguez Only Fighter To Beat Raul Rosas Jr.
Rosas Jr. signed to the UFC off of Dana White's Contender Series at 17. He was 7-0 at the time he fought Rodriguez at UFC 287.
Seven years his elder, Rodriguez stood a sizable underdog against Rosas, turning in one of the biggest upsets of 2023.
Rodriguez survived a very aggressive grappling approach from Rosas in the opening round. Rosas shot in for takedown right away, Rodriguez fending it off. Rosas eventually got Rodriguez down after a couple of tries, grabbing control of his back.
Joe Rogan: Rodriguez 'Stays Cool Under Fire'
Rodriguez's experience showed he was cool, calm, and collected against Rosas, who had a backpack positioned on him. Rodriguez escaped a rear-naked choke attempt and survived the rest of the round from inside Rosas' body triangle.
"He stays cool under fire," UFC commentator Joe Rogan said of Rodriguez.
In rounds 2 and 3, Rodriguez would outwork Rosas in the grappling department, who faded following a fiery first round. Rodriguez used Rosas' takedown attempts against him, establishing top control from his sprawls.
Rodriguez manhandled Rosas on the ground, securing a body triangle and then a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards. Raul Rosas Jr. hasn't lost since, bouncing back with three-straight wins and a separate fight booked at UFC Mexico City against Vince Morales.
"He's a veteran and he has a great mindset for this particular fight. He could deal with the onslaught from this wild, young prodigy and just to be putting it on him..."
The 27-year-old from Milaulkee told MMA Junkie the fans have given him the nickname of 'Hype Killer' for the undefeated records he has taken in his UFC career.
Christian Rodriguez isn't as experienced as his upcoming opponent Melquizael Costa but his skills have proven to be top-notch in seven UFC fights. We'll see how '"Ceerod" gets by at UFC Mexico City this weekend.
