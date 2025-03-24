'Possibly...' Michael Chandler names old rival as UFC title threat
Michael Chandler has commented on Patricio Pitbull's potential now that he's in the UFC.
After years of fighting the best in Bellator MMA, former two-division champion Pitbull joins his former rival Chandler on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 314 next month from Miami. There, Pitbull faces a step-up in competition against former interim titleholder and top-5 contender Yair Rodriguez.
Pitbull is heavily considered the greatest Bellator fighter ever for his championship resume, with wins over AJ McKee, Kleber Koike, and Juan Archuleta, and one of his most impressive performances turned against then-champion in 2019.
At the time, Pitbull was the featherweight champion, attempting to do what Conor McGregor did in the UFC in 2016 by becoming a simultaneous two-division champion in Bellator. Pitbull accomplished the feat with a first-round TKO of Chandler at Bellator 221.
Pitbull also avenged his brother Patricky Pitbull in the process. Chandler had defeated him twice, knocking him out the last time, and Pitbull returned the favor. However, Chandler did protest their fight as an 'early stoppage'.
Michael Chandler On 'New Shiny Object' Patricio Pitbull Fighting In UFC
Years later and the former rivals in neighboring divisions, Chandler has weighed in on Pitbull's potential at 145lbs.
"Possibly," Chandler told Covers.com on behalf of MMA Knockout when asked if Pitbull can become UFC Featherweight Champion.
"I think it's a new shiny object for the UFC," Chandler said of his former foe's arrival. "I think he can come in and beat Yair Rodriguez and put himself inside the top five and maybe be the guy who's next in line for the title.
"Definitely A Possibility," Chandler On Pitbull's UFC Title Chances
The vacant UFC featherweight title, left behind by Ilia Topuria, is on the line in the main event of UFC 314 between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
19-0 Movsar Evloev might be in title talks for the winner but Chandler thinks Pitbull could steal the show with a good enough performance in Miami.
"It's definitely a possibility and we'll see April 12th," Chandler said. "We're only a couple weeks away."
Including one tournament final, Patricio Pitbull has 15 title wins in Bellator. At 37 years old, the UFC title would be the last thing to check off in his already-legendary legacy.
