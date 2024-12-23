MMA Knockout

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Seeks Future Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev before it's all said and done.

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to headline a Feb. 1 UFC Fight Night event against Nassourdine Imavov, but there is another fight that intrigues him after all.

Adesanya Proposes Khamzat Chimaev Fight

In a recently uploaded YouTube video on his channel, Adesanya said Khamzat Chimaev, fresh off a dominant win against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, was impressive enough to entertain a possible fight against him soon.

"I was surprised the way Khamzat ran through Rob," Adesanya said. That was crazy. That made me want to fight him."

Chimaev submitted Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308. / (Zuffa LLC)

Luckily for Chimaev, he might get Adesanya's wish. He is without an opponent after the UFC opted to have Dricus Du Plessis rematch Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 312. This fight would likely clear up the middleweight division for fresh challengers, making a fight between the former champion and Chimaev possible for No. 1 contender status.

At press time, the UFC has yet to inquire about Adesanya's comments, given that "The Last Stylebender" already has an upcoming opponent. Nonetheless, it keeps the division interesting during 2025, which will see fresh faces, including Imavov, in the mix for a title shot.

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Adesanya is one of the UFC's greatest champions, past or present. He holds two wins against Whittaker, while having also defeated the likes of Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson, Yoel Romero, and more.

Adesanya is attempting to rebound following back-to-back title fight losses to then-champion Strickland and, most recently in August, Du Plessis. Both were a year removed from each other, as Adesanya contemplated taking an extended hiatus from the sport altogether.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what Adesanya decides to do next. Regardless, given his status as a fan favorite, he is likely to draw eyeballs given his persona, trash talk, and confidence as one of the sport's best fighters.

For now, only time will tell.

