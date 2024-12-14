Dana White Announces UFC Saudi Arabia Fights for Israel Adesanya & Michael Page
Contender Izzy is back.
For the first time in six years, Israel Adesanya finds himself in a non-title fight in the middleweight division after back-to-back losses to Sean Strickland and current champ Dricus Du Plessis. Adesanya's return to the Octagon will come sooner rather than later, starting the year strong with a pivotal matchup.
On Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White announced Adesanya would be taking on top contender, France's own Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 1, set to go down from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It's a massive step up in competition for Imavov, but it's one he needs to earn first title shot after three-straight wins over ranked opponents.
Striker vs. striker seems to be the theme for the co-main event as well, as Michael "Venom" Page will be making his middleweight debut against rising star Shara "Bullet" Magomedov. The undefeated Magomedov turned in the highlight of his career thus far with a double spinning backfist KO the last time fans saw him at UFC 308.
Two fights into his UFC career, former Bellator mainstay Page is already considered one of the best strikers to have entered the welterweight division, now taking his talents up to 185lbs where he should have the speed advantage over just about everybody.
Page looks to bounce back from a somewhat controversial loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303, which saw 'MVP' outgrappled in a close contest.
