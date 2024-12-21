Recently-Cut UFC Fighter Mariya Agapova Says She’s Homeless, Asks Fans for Help
Five months after her UFC release, Mariya Agapova is now homeless.
Agapova's last fight in the Octagon came at UFC Denver in July against Luana Santos after nearly two years away from competition. Unfortunately, it wouldn't go Agapova's way, with the Kazakhstan-native losing by rear naked choke in the opening round.
Agapova (10-5) saw her UFC record drop to 2-4, and the promotion parted ways with her not long after that.
Reignited: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Boxing Stream, Start Time, Betting Odds
Agapova: "I Fought For Money All Year And Didn't Work..."
Agapova has fought twice in boxing since then, but not to much avail, going to a draw in her pro debut in September and a loss in her most recent bout a month ago.
Earlier this week, Agapova revealed she no longer has a roof over her head, asking for help on Instagram stories.
"Today I am staying on the street. If anyone can help, let me know," Agapova wrote.
The 27-year-old recently signed to BKFC in hopes of a better financial future, however her debut at BKFC on DAZN 3 this weekend had been cancelled after a failed search for an opponent.
"Many people ask what happened. I fought for money all year and didn't work," Agapova added. "I didn't get much money for the last fight, and my bare-knuckle fight in December was cancelled. So, I ended up on the street and without money. I've been in poverty for several years. Out of desperation, I signed up for bare-knuckle."
Keeping her fighting career afloat for many years, Mariya Agapova at one point sold art pieces, painting with her own blood. Now, Agapova runs a Patreon where fans can subscribe to see her artwork as well as her writing. A martial artist at heart, Agapova is also a tattoo artist.
In new updates, Agapova posted to her Instagram story from the gym, thanking her fans for the support. Agapova shared another update on Thursday, this time from a hospital, writing: "I will continue to try [to] not die."
Once 9-1 as a pro MMA fighter, Mariya Agapova picked up a couple of submission- wins in the UFC over the likes of Sabina Mazo and Hannah Cifers. She was also on the wrong end of the one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as a -1400 favorite in her shocking defeat to Shana Dobson (+950 underdog) in 2020.
Find out more about Agapova here.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Stephen A. Smith: Conor McGregor Faces UFC Failure and Logan Paul Defeat
- Muhammad Mokaev Fact-Checks Kai Kara-France Calling UFC Exile ‘Boring'
- Jon Jones Follows up Acting Debut in War Flick: ‘LT. Bones at Your Service’
- 13 UFC Knockouts You (Probably) Forgot Happened in 2024
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.