MMA Knockout

Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Gets Date & Opponent for Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut

The elder Topuria inked a deal with the UFC late last summer.

Drew Beaupre

(Guillermo Gutierrez/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

Now long after he teased fight news for early next year, it appears that Aleksandre Topuria finally has an opponent and date for his UFC debut.

Topuria Reportedly Set To Debut At UFC 312

The older brother of current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre made headlines in August when it was announced that the UFC had signed him ahead of what was originally expected to be a debut fight sometime in 2024.

Ilia Topuria's Brother Aleksandre Drops Update on Plans for UFC Debut

The 28-year-old recently shared an update with fans stating that he was disappointed about not entering the UFC Octagon this year but that he would be competing in early 2025, and according to the report from Álvaro Colmenero he’s now set to meet Cody Haddon at UFC 312 on February 9.

Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Gets Date & Opponent for Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut
Aleksandre's brother Ilia is undefeated and currently holds the UFC featherweight title. / (Instagram)

Set to take place in Sydney, Australia, UFC 312 will be headlined by a rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland, and in the co-main event Zhang Weili will try to defend her strawweight belt for a third time against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez.

Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Gets Date & Opponent for Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut
Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The card already boasts a number of Australian fighters, and the addition of Topuria vs. Haddon will give Perth’s Haddon an opportunity to earn a win in his home country and also improve to 2-0 in the UFC after his successful debut against Dan Argueta in October.

Conor McGregor ‘Never’ Sees Ilia Topuria Recreating UFC Star’s Tallest Tale

The 26-year-old will be tasked with ending the three-fight win streak that Topuria has put together since suffering his first and only loss back in 2015, and “El Cazador” also boasts an impressive 100% finishing rate across his five career victories.

UFC 312

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria

More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News