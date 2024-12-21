Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Gets Date & Opponent for Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut
Now long after he teased fight news for early next year, it appears that Aleksandre Topuria finally has an opponent and date for his UFC debut.
Topuria Reportedly Set To Debut At UFC 312
The older brother of current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre made headlines in August when it was announced that the UFC had signed him ahead of what was originally expected to be a debut fight sometime in 2024.
The 28-year-old recently shared an update with fans stating that he was disappointed about not entering the UFC Octagon this year but that he would be competing in early 2025, and according to the report from Álvaro Colmenero he’s now set to meet Cody Haddon at UFC 312 on February 9.
Set to take place in Sydney, Australia, UFC 312 will be headlined by a rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland, and in the co-main event Zhang Weili will try to defend her strawweight belt for a third time against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez.
The card already boasts a number of Australian fighters, and the addition of Topuria vs. Haddon will give Perth’s Haddon an opportunity to earn a win in his home country and also improve to 2-0 in the UFC after his successful debut against Dan Argueta in October.
The 26-year-old will be tasked with ending the three-fight win streak that Topuria has put together since suffering his first and only loss back in 2015, and “El Cazador” also boasts an impressive 100% finishing rate across his five career victories.
UFC 312
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll
Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria
